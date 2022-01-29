Annan Athletic v Stirling Albion

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00StirlingStirling Albion
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|20
|14
|4
|2
|43
|19
|24
|46
|2
|Forfar
|21
|11
|6
|4
|40
|23
|17
|39
|3
|Annan Athletic
|21
|11
|4
|6
|38
|26
|12
|37
|4
|Edinburgh City
|20
|7
|6
|7
|26
|31
|-5
|27
|5
|Stranraer
|22
|7
|6
|9
|29
|35
|-6
|27
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|21
|7
|5
|9
|30
|35
|-5
|26
|7
|Stirling
|21
|7
|4
|10
|28
|31
|-3
|25
|8
|Elgin
|21
|6
|7
|8
|22
|28
|-6
|25
|9
|Albion
|20
|6
|4
|10
|25
|34
|-9
|22
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|21
|3
|4
|14
|14
|33
|-19
|13