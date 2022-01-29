Stenhousemuir v Elgin City

StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00ElginElgin City
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Urminsky
- 15Corbett
- 4Tapping
- 5Crighton
- 3Yeats
- 24Miller
- 17Anderson
- 6Wedderburn
- 16O'Reilly
- 9Orr
- 10Thomson
Substitutes
- 7Forbes
- 8Hughes
- 11Brown
- 12Lyon
- 14Christie
- 18Coll
- 19Graham
- 20Wilson
- 23Moreland
Elgin
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McHale
- 10Mailer
- 2Spark
- 4El-Zubaidi
- 3Towler
- 7Dingwall
- 6MacEwan
- 22Draper
- 11Dingwall
- 8Omar
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12Hanratty
- 14Sopel
- 15Allen
- 16Machado
- 17Peters
- 18McHardy
- 19O'Keefe
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Iain Snedden