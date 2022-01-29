Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath

AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Binnie
- 2Lynas
- 4McGowan
- 5Fagan
- 3Wilson
- 7Wilson
- 6Leslie
- 8Wilson
- 11Reilly
- 10Wright
- 9Jack
Substitutes
- 12Malcolm
- 14Byrne
- 15McVey
- 16Roberts
- 17Stone
- 18Dolan
- 19Fernie
- 20Doherty
- 21A
Cowdenbeath
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gill
- 6Denham
- 5Barr
- 4Todd
- 2Thomson
- 7Miller
- 8Morrison
- 3Mullen
- 11Coulson
- 10Buchanan
- 9Barr
Substitutes
- 12Clarke
- 14Swann
- 15Glass
- 16Carty
- 17McDowall
- 18Moore
- 19Buchanan
- 20Renton
- Referee:
- Calum Scott