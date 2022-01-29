Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
Venue: The Reigart Stadium, Scotland

Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Binnie
  • 2Lynas
  • 4McGowan
  • 5Fagan
  • 3Wilson
  • 7Wilson
  • 6Leslie
  • 8Wilson
  • 11Reilly
  • 10Wright
  • 9Jack

Substitutes

  • 12Malcolm
  • 14Byrne
  • 15McVey
  • 16Roberts
  • 17Stone
  • 18Dolan
  • 19Fernie
  • 20Doherty
  • 21A

Cowdenbeath

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gill
  • 6Denham
  • 5Barr
  • 4Todd
  • 2Thomson
  • 7Miller
  • 8Morrison
  • 3Mullen
  • 11Coulson
  • 10Buchanan
  • 9Barr

Substitutes

  • 12Clarke
  • 14Swann
  • 15Glass
  • 16Carty
  • 17McDowall
  • 18Moore
  • 19Buchanan
  • 20Renton
Referee:
Calum Scott

