Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
Venue: C&G Systems Stadium, Scotland

Dumbarton v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 5Buchanan
  • 16Bronsky
  • 3Boyle
  • 7Duthie
  • 6Carswell
  • 18Paton
  • 22Wylde
  • 26Oyinsan
  • 11MacLean

Substitutes

  • 4Lynch
  • 9Orsi
  • 10Stokes
  • 14McKee
  • 19Wilson
  • 21O'Neil
  • 27Hutchinson

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Neill
  • 5Ross
  • 26Reynolds
  • 8Yule
  • 24Fyvie
  • 16Vigurs
  • 4Scully
  • 3Milne
  • 13McAllister
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 15Anderson
  • 17Adeyemo
  • 20Leitch
  • 23Gourlay
Referee:
Alan Muir

