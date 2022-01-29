Dumbarton v Cove Rangers

DumbartonDumbarton15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ramsbottom
- 15Pignatiello
- 5Buchanan
- 16Bronsky
- 3Boyle
- 7Duthie
- 6Carswell
- 18Paton
- 22Wylde
- 26Oyinsan
- 11MacLean
Substitutes
- 4Lynch
- 9Orsi
- 10Stokes
- 14McKee
- 19Wilson
- 21O'Neil
- 27Hutchinson
Cove Rangers
Formation 3-5-2
- 1McKenzie
- 2Neill
- 5Ross
- 26Reynolds
- 8Yule
- 24Fyvie
- 16Vigurs
- 4Scully
- 3Milne
- 13McAllister
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 10Masson
- 11McIntosh
- 15Anderson
- 17Adeyemo
- 20Leitch
- 23Gourlay
- Referee:
- Alan Muir