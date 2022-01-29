East Fife v Peterhead

East FifeEast Fife15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gallacher
- 19Higgins
- 17Steele
- 3Higgins
- 12Mercer
- 20Blair
- 8Slattery
- 4Watson
- 10Smith
- 9Wallace
- 22Connell
Substitutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 5Dunlop
- 7Denholm
- 11Millar
- 14Watson
- 15Semple
- 16Allan
- 18Newton
- 21Campbell
Peterhead
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 4McDonald
- 5Brown
- 17Wilson
- 32Duffy
- 12McCarthy
- 6Ferry
- 14Payne
- 20Duncan
- 9McLean
- 21Savoury
Substitutes
- 7Ritchie
- 18Brown
- 23Quitongo
- 24Cairns
- 27Cullen
- 99Lyle
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland