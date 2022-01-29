Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium, Scotland

East Fife v Peterhead

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gallacher
  • 19Higgins
  • 17Steele
  • 3Higgins
  • 12Mercer
  • 20Blair
  • 8Slattery
  • 4Watson
  • 10Smith
  • 9Wallace
  • 22Connell

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 5Dunlop
  • 7Denholm
  • 11Millar
  • 14Watson
  • 15Semple
  • 16Allan
  • 18Newton
  • 21Campbell

Peterhead

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 4McDonald
  • 5Brown
  • 17Wilson
  • 32Duffy
  • 12McCarthy
  • 6Ferry
  • 14Payne
  • 20Duncan
  • 9McLean
  • 21Savoury

Substitutes

  • 7Ritchie
  • 18Brown
  • 23Quitongo
  • 24Cairns
  • 27Cullen
  • 99Lyle
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Top Stories