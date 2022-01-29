Clyde v Alloa Athletic

ClydeClyde15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|22
|15
|4
|3
|44
|19
|25
|49
|2
|Airdrieonians
|22
|13
|3
|6
|38
|26
|12
|42
|3
|Montrose
|22
|10
|9
|3
|36
|18
|18
|39
|4
|Queen's Park
|20
|6
|11
|3
|34
|21
|13
|29
|5
|Falkirk
|21
|8
|4
|9
|31
|33
|-2
|28
|6
|Clyde
|22
|6
|8
|8
|27
|38
|-11
|26
|7
|Peterhead
|21
|6
|5
|10
|29
|33
|-4
|23
|8
|Alloa
|21
|5
|7
|9
|28
|35
|-7
|22
|9
|Dumbarton
|21
|6
|3
|12
|29
|44
|-15
|21
|10
|East Fife
|22
|3
|4
|15
|21
|50
|-29
|13