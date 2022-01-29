Scottish League One
Queen's ParkQueen's Park15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Venue: Firhill Stadium, Scotland

Queen's Park v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Ferrie
  • 24Doyle
  • 4Kilday
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 10Brown
  • 21Gillespie
  • 48Connell
  • 7Longridge
  • 9McHugh
  • 27Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Davidson
  • 5Grant
  • 11Quitongo
  • 14Moore
  • 17Heraghty
  • 18Biggar
  • 22Thomson
  • 28Longstaff

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 7McCabe
  • 4Kerr
  • 20MacDonald
  • 8Agnew
  • 21Frizzell
  • 10Easton
  • 24McGill
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Paterson
  • 6Fordyce
  • 12Ritchie
  • 14Allan
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Cantley
  • 19Walker
Referee:
Dan McFarlane

