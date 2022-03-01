Arbroath v Partick Thistle

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Robbie Crawford replaces Scott Tiffoney because of an injury.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Gaston
- 12Stewart
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 11Linn
- 8McKenna
- 22Henderson
- 19Wighton
- 20Hamilton
Substitutes
- 2Thomson
- 7Gold
- 9Hilson
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ford
- 17Bakare
- 21Antell
- 28Craigen
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 18Akinola
- 4Mayo
- 3Holt
- 23Docherty
- 11Smith
- 8Bannigan
- 6Turner
- 7TiffoneySubstituted forCrawfordat 11'minutes
- 9Graham
Substitutes
- 2Foster
- 10Jakubiak
- 13Firth
- 15Bell
- 17Murray
- 22Crawford
- 25Alegría
- 33Hendrie
- 37McAllister
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Post update
Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).
Post update
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, Partick Thistle 0. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Hamilton (Arbroath).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.