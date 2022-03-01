Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath1Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Arbroath v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 12Stewart
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 22Henderson
  • 19Wighton
  • 20Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 2Thomson
  • 7Gold
  • 9Hilson
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ford
  • 17Bakare
  • 21Antell
  • 28Craigen

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 18Akinola
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Holt
  • 23Docherty
  • 11Smith
  • 8Bannigan
  • 6Turner
  • 7TiffoneySubstituted forCrawfordat 11'minutes
  • 9Graham

Substitutes

  • 2Foster
  • 10Jakubiak
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 17Murray
  • 22Crawford
  • 25Alegría
  • 33Hendrie
  • 37McAllister
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Robbie Crawford replaces Scott Tiffoney because of an injury.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).

  4. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 1, Partick Thistle 0. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

  8. Post update

    Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Chris Hamilton (Arbroath).

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath271311339182150
2Kilmarnock27145834191547
3Inverness CT27101073526940
4Raith Rovers2791263430439
5Partick Thistle25108737241338
6Morton27710103035-531
7Hamilton27710102941-1231
8Ayr2778122540-1529
9Dunfermline26412102440-1624
10Queen of Sth2658132640-1423
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport