Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00AyrAyr United
Venue: New Douglas Park

Hamilton Academical v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22118335161941
2Inverness CT22108430181238
3Kilmarnock21114627151237
4Raith Rovers239953124736
5Partick Thistle2096533191433
6Hamilton2266102437-1324
7Morton224992633-721
8Ayr2156101934-1521
9Dunfermline2231092037-1719
10Queen of Sth2146112133-1218
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport