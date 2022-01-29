Wrexham v Maidenhead United

WrexhamWrexham15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|24
|15
|3
|6
|47
|24
|23
|48
|2
|Chesterfield
|23
|13
|8
|2
|44
|20
|24
|47
|3
|Halifax
|25
|14
|5
|6
|38
|20
|18
|47
|4
|Bromley
|24
|14
|5
|5
|41
|26
|15
|47
|5
|Boreham Wood
|22
|13
|7
|2
|31
|14
|17
|46
|6
|Wrexham
|24
|13
|6
|5
|41
|24
|17
|45
|7
|Dag & Red
|25
|13
|3
|9
|47
|32
|15
|42
|8
|Notts County
|22
|12
|6
|4
|40
|25
|15
|42
|9
|Solihull Moors
|24
|12
|6
|6
|36
|23
|13
|42
|10
|Grimsby
|24
|11
|3
|10
|35
|26
|9
|36
|11
|Torquay
|25
|10
|4
|11
|38
|40
|-2
|34
|12
|Woking
|24
|10
|1
|13
|38
|37
|1
|31
|13
|Yeovil
|22
|9
|4
|9
|23
|24
|-1
|31
|14
|Eastleigh
|23
|9
|4
|10
|26
|35
|-9
|31
|15
|Aldershot
|25
|7
|6
|12
|29
|38
|-9
|27
|16
|Barnet
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|36
|-10
|27
|17
|Altrincham
|25
|7
|5
|13
|37
|45
|-8
|26
|18
|Southend
|23
|7
|5
|11
|22
|34
|-12
|26
|19
|Wealdstone
|23
|6
|7
|10
|21
|33
|-12
|25
|20
|Maidenhead United
|23
|7
|4
|12
|25
|44
|-19
|25
|21
|Weymouth
|23
|4
|4
|15
|25
|45
|-20
|16
|22
|King's Lynn
|22
|3
|2
|17
|20
|47
|-27
|11
|23
|Dover
|25
|1
|4
|20
|20
|58
|-38
|-5
