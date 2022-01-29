Last updated on .From the section African

Karl Toko Ekambi scored two second-half goals as hosts Cameroon beat The Gambia to move into the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Toko Ekambi headed his country ahead in the 50th minute, glancing in from Collins Fai's right-wing cross.

It became 2-0 seven minutes later with Toko Ekambi finishing at the back post following Martin Hongla's low delivery.

Cameroon will play either Egypt or Morocco in the semi-final on Thursday, with the final next Sunday.

The Gambia were competing in the tournament for the first time and beat Mauritania and Tunisia in the group phase to reach the knockout stages, before eliminating Guinea in the last 16.

But, in front of a passionate home crowd at Japoma Stadium in Douala, The Gambia were outclassed and could have fallen behind in the first half.

Fai fired into the side-netting from 30 yards before Vincent Aboubakar - the tournament's leading goalscorer with six - glanced a header just wide, and was then denied from another close-range header as goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye produced an excellent save.

Karl Toko Ekambi plays his club football in France for Lyon

However, The Gambia's resistance was broken early in the second half as Toko Ekambi rose above defender James Gomez to head five-time Afcon winners Cameroon into the lead with his fourth goal of the tournament.

His fifth came shortly afterwards, when he got on the end of Hongla's inviting cross.

The other semi-final will see the winners of Saturday's second match, Burkina Faso v Tunisia, play either Senegal or Equatorial Guinea - with that quarter-final tie live on BBC Two from 18:45 GMT on Sunday. Both semi-finals and the final will also be live on the BBC.

Cameroon were playing for the first time since eight supporters, including an eight-year-old boy, lost their lives in a crush outside Olembe stadium in Yaounde on Monday before the last-16 win over Comoros.

Player of the match Toko Ekambi Karl Toko Ekambi with an average of 8.28

Cameroon Cameroon Cameroon Gambia Avg Squad number 10 Player name Barrow Average rating 7.41 Squad number 14 Player name Sonko-Sundberg Average rating 7.31 Squad number 19 Player name Colley Average rating 7.09 Squad number 2 Player name Bobb Average rating 6.90 Squad number 6 Player name Marreh Average rating 6.84 Squad number 5 Player name Colley Average rating 6.77 Squad number 18 Player name Gayé Average rating 6.72 Squad number 12 Player name Gomez Average rating 6.71 Squad number 21 Player name Janko Average rating 6.71 Squad number 23 Player name Badamosi Average rating 6.70 Squad number 11 Player name Barrow Average rating 6.68 Squad number 26 Player name Touray Average rating 6.53 Squad number 13 Player name Jagne Average rating 6.53 Squad number 17 Player name Jobe Average rating 6.31 Squad number 8 Player name Darboe Average rating 6.30 Squad number 9 Player name Ceesay Average rating 6.27 Cameroon Avg Squad number 12 Player name Toko Ekambi Average rating 8.28 Squad number 19 Player name Fai Average rating 6.93 Squad number 10 Player name Aboubakar Average rating 6.86 Squad number 24 Player name Onana Average rating 6.61 Squad number 8 Player name Zambo Anguissa Average rating 6.61 Squad number 25 Player name Tolo Average rating 6.52 Squad number 5 Player name Ngadeu Average rating 6.40 Squad number 3 Player name Moumi Ngamaleu Average rating 6.36 Squad number 18 Player name Hongla Average rating 6.33 Squad number 21 Player name Castelletto Average rating 6.20 Squad number 17 Player name Mbaizo Average rating 6.19 Squad number 14 Player name Oum Gouet Average rating 6.07 Squad number 28 Player name Neyou Average rating 5.88 Squad number 7 Player name N'Jie Average rating 5.77 Squad number 15 Player name Kunde Average rating 5.73 Squad number 11 Player name Bassogog Average rating 5.52