Match ends, Gambia 0, Cameroon 2.
Karl Toko Ekambi scored two second-half goals as hosts Cameroon beat The Gambia to move into the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Toko Ekambi headed his country ahead in the 50th minute, glancing in from Collins Fai's right-wing cross.
It became 2-0 seven minutes later with Toko Ekambi finishing at the back post following Martin Hongla's low delivery.
Cameroon will play either Egypt or Morocco in the semi-final on Thursday, with the final next Sunday.
The Gambia were competing in the tournament for the first time and beat Mauritania and Tunisia in the group phase to reach the knockout stages, before eliminating Guinea in the last 16.
But, in front of a passionate home crowd at Japoma Stadium in Douala, The Gambia were outclassed and could have fallen behind in the first half.
Fai fired into the side-netting from 30 yards before Vincent Aboubakar - the tournament's leading goalscorer with six - glanced a header just wide, and was then denied from another close-range header as goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye produced an excellent save.
However, The Gambia's resistance was broken early in the second half as Toko Ekambi rose above defender James Gomez to head five-time Afcon winners Cameroon into the lead with his fourth goal of the tournament.
His fifth came shortly afterwards, when he got on the end of Hongla's inviting cross.
The other semi-final will see the winners of Saturday's second match, Burkina Faso v Tunisia, play either Senegal or Equatorial Guinea - with that quarter-final tie live on BBC Two from 18:45 GMT on Sunday. Both semi-finals and the final will also be live on the BBC.
Cameroon were playing for the first time since eight supporters, including an eight-year-old boy, lost their lives in a crush outside Olembe stadium in Yaounde on Monday before the last-16 win over Comoros.
Player of the match
Toko EkambiKarl Toko Ekambi
Gambia
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameBarrowAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number14Player nameSonko-SundbergAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number19Player nameColleyAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number2Player nameBobbAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number6Player nameMarrehAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number5Player nameColleyAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number18Player nameGayéAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number12Player nameGomezAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number21Player nameJankoAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number23Player nameBadamosiAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number11Player nameBarrowAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number26Player nameTourayAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number13Player nameJagneAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number17Player nameJobeAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number8Player nameDarboeAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number9Player nameCeesayAverage rating
6.27
Cameroon
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameToko EkambiAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number19Player nameFaiAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number10Player nameAboubakarAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number24Player nameOnanaAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number8Player nameZambo AnguissaAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number25Player nameToloAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number5Player nameNgadeuAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number3Player nameMoumi NgamaleuAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number18Player nameHonglaAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number21Player nameCastellettoAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number17Player nameMbaizoAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number14Player nameOum GouetAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number28Player nameNeyouAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number7Player nameN'JieAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number15Player nameKundeAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number11Player nameBassogogAverage rating
5.52
Line-ups
Gambia
Formation 4-4-2
- 18GayéBooked at 40mins
- 14Sonko-SundbergBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCeesayat 85'minutes
- 12Gomez
- 5Colley
- 13JagneBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBarrowat 56'minutes
- 21JankoSubstituted forDarboeat 56'minutes
- 2Bobb
- 6MarrehSubstituted forJobeat 82'minutes
- 26Touray
- 23BadamosiSubstituted forColleyat 56'minutes
- 10Barrow
Substitutes
- 1Jobe
- 4Ngum
- 8Darboe
- 9Ceesay
- 11Barrow
- 15Sohna
- 16Jallow-Mbye
- 17Jobe
- 19Colley
- 24Darboe
- 25Sanneh
- 28Adams
Cameroon
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Onana
- 19FaiSubstituted forMbaizoat 84'minutes
- 21Castelletto
- 5NgadeuBooked at 48mins
- 25Tolo
- 18HonglaSubstituted forKundeat 81'minutes
- 14Oum Gouet
- 8Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNeyouat 87'minutes
- 3Moumi NgamaleuSubstituted forBassogogat 88'minutes
- 12Toko EkambiSubstituted forN'Jieat 81'minutes
- 10Aboubakar
Substitutes
- 1Efala
- 6Oyongo
- 7N'Jie
- 11Bassogog
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 15Kunde
- 16Epassy
- 17Mbaizo
- 20Ganago
- 22Onguéné
- 27Léa Siliki
- 28Neyou
- Referee:
- Pacifique Ndabihawenimana
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gambia 0, Cameroon 2.
Post update
Offside, Cameroon. Vincent Aboubakar tries a through ball, but Pierre Kunde is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Christian Bassogog (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ibou Touray (Gambia).
Post update
Foul by Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon).
Post update
James Gomez (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Olivier Mbaizo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Modou Barrow (Gambia).
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Christian Bassogog replaces Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Yvan Neyou replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Onana.
Substitution
Substitution, Gambia. Assan Ceesay replaces Noah Sonko-Sundberg.
Post update
Foul by Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon).
Post update
Yusupha Bobb (Gambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Olivier Mbaizo replaces Collins Fai because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Gambia. Conceded by Nouhou Tolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Gambia. Bubacarr Jobe replaces Sulayman Marreh.