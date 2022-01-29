Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter-final
GambiaGambia0CameroonCameroon2

The Gambia 0-2 Cameroon: Karl Toko Ekambi scores twice in Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section African

Karl Toko Ekambi scored two second-half goals as hosts Cameroon beat The Gambia to move into the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Toko Ekambi headed his country ahead in the 50th minute, glancing in from Collins Fai's right-wing cross.

It became 2-0 seven minutes later with Toko Ekambi finishing at the back post following Martin Hongla's low delivery.

Cameroon will play either Egypt or Morocco in the semi-final on Thursday, with the final next Sunday.

The Gambia were competing in the tournament for the first time and beat Mauritania and Tunisia in the group phase to reach the knockout stages, before eliminating Guinea in the last 16.

But, in front of a passionate home crowd at Japoma Stadium in Douala, The Gambia were outclassed and could have fallen behind in the first half.

Fai fired into the side-netting from 30 yards before Vincent Aboubakar - the tournament's leading goalscorer with six - glanced a header just wide, and was then denied from another close-range header as goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye produced an excellent save.

Karl Toko Ekambi
Karl Toko Ekambi plays his club football in France for Lyon

However, The Gambia's resistance was broken early in the second half as Toko Ekambi rose above defender James Gomez to head five-time Afcon winners Cameroon into the lead with his fourth goal of the tournament.

His fifth came shortly afterwards, when he got on the end of Hongla's inviting cross.

The other semi-final will see the winners of Saturday's second match, Burkina Faso v Tunisia, play either Senegal or Equatorial Guinea - with that quarter-final tie live on BBC Two from 18:45 GMT on Sunday. Both semi-finals and the final will also be live on the BBC.

Cameroon were playing for the first time since eight supporters, including an eight-year-old boy, lost their lives in a crush outside Olembe stadium in Yaounde on Monday before the last-16 win over Comoros.

Player of the match

Toko EkambiKarl Toko Ekambi

with an average of 8.28

Gambia

  1. Squad number10Player nameBarrow
    Average rating

    7.41

  2. Squad number14Player nameSonko-Sundberg
    Average rating

    7.31

  3. Squad number19Player nameColley
    Average rating

    7.09

  4. Squad number2Player nameBobb
    Average rating

    6.90

  5. Squad number6Player nameMarreh
    Average rating

    6.84

  6. Squad number5Player nameColley
    Average rating

    6.77

  7. Squad number18Player nameGayé
    Average rating

    6.72

  8. Squad number12Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    6.71

  9. Squad number21Player nameJanko
    Average rating

    6.71

  10. Squad number23Player nameBadamosi
    Average rating

    6.70

  11. Squad number11Player nameBarrow
    Average rating

    6.68

  12. Squad number26Player nameTouray
    Average rating

    6.53

  13. Squad number13Player nameJagne
    Average rating

    6.53

  14. Squad number17Player nameJobe
    Average rating

    6.31

  15. Squad number8Player nameDarboe
    Average rating

    6.30

  16. Squad number9Player nameCeesay
    Average rating

    6.27

Cameroon

  1. Squad number12Player nameToko Ekambi
    Average rating

    8.28

  2. Squad number19Player nameFai
    Average rating

    6.93

  3. Squad number10Player nameAboubakar
    Average rating

    6.86

  4. Squad number24Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    6.61

  5. Squad number8Player nameZambo Anguissa
    Average rating

    6.61

  6. Squad number25Player nameTolo
    Average rating

    6.52

  7. Squad number5Player nameNgadeu
    Average rating

    6.40

  8. Squad number3Player nameMoumi Ngamaleu
    Average rating

    6.36

  9. Squad number18Player nameHongla
    Average rating

    6.33

  10. Squad number21Player nameCastelletto
    Average rating

    6.20

  11. Squad number17Player nameMbaizo
    Average rating

    6.19

  12. Squad number14Player nameOum Gouet
    Average rating

    6.07

  13. Squad number28Player nameNeyou
    Average rating

    5.88

  14. Squad number7Player nameN'Jie
    Average rating

    5.77

  15. Squad number15Player nameKunde
    Average rating

    5.73

  16. Squad number11Player nameBassogog
    Average rating

    5.52

Line-ups

Gambia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18GayéBooked at 40mins
  • 14Sonko-SundbergBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCeesayat 85'minutes
  • 12Gomez
  • 5Colley
  • 13JagneBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBarrowat 56'minutes
  • 21JankoSubstituted forDarboeat 56'minutes
  • 2Bobb
  • 6MarrehSubstituted forJobeat 82'minutes
  • 26Touray
  • 23BadamosiSubstituted forColleyat 56'minutes
  • 10Barrow

Substitutes

  • 1Jobe
  • 4Ngum
  • 8Darboe
  • 9Ceesay
  • 11Barrow
  • 15Sohna
  • 16Jallow-Mbye
  • 17Jobe
  • 19Colley
  • 24Darboe
  • 25Sanneh
  • 28Adams

Cameroon

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Onana
  • 19FaiSubstituted forMbaizoat 84'minutes
  • 21Castelletto
  • 5NgadeuBooked at 48mins
  • 25Tolo
  • 18HonglaSubstituted forKundeat 81'minutes
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 8Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNeyouat 87'minutes
  • 3Moumi NgamaleuSubstituted forBassogogat 88'minutes
  • 12Toko EkambiSubstituted forN'Jieat 81'minutes
  • 10Aboubakar

Substitutes

  • 1Efala
  • 6Oyongo
  • 7N'Jie
  • 11Bassogog
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 15Kunde
  • 16Epassy
  • 17Mbaizo
  • 20Ganago
  • 22Onguéné
  • 27Léa Siliki
  • 28Neyou
Referee:
Pacifique Ndabihawenimana

Match Stats

Home TeamGambiaAway TeamCameroon
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gambia 0, Cameroon 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gambia 0, Cameroon 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Cameroon. Vincent Aboubakar tries a through ball, but Pierre Kunde is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Christian Bassogog (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ibou Touray (Gambia).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon).

  8. Post update

    James Gomez (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Olivier Mbaizo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Modou Barrow (Gambia).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Cameroon. Christian Bassogog replaces Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu because of an injury.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Cameroon. Yvan Neyou replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Onana.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Gambia. Assan Ceesay replaces Noah Sonko-Sundberg.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon).

  17. Post update

    Yusupha Bobb (Gambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Cameroon. Olivier Mbaizo replaces Collins Fai because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Gambia. Conceded by Nouhou Tolo.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Gambia. Bubacarr Jobe replaces Sulayman Marreh.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories