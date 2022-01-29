Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter-final
Burkina FasoBurkina Faso1TunisiaTunisia0

Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia: Dango Ouattara goal sends Stallions into Afcon semis

Dango Ouattara
Dango Ouattara's competitive debut came in this Africa Cup of Nations

Teenager Dango Ouattara scored the only goal and was sent off as Burkina Faso surprised Tunisia to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Ouattara, 19, ran onto Blati Toure's through ball, held off two defenders and cut inside before firing in.

But he was then sent off in the 82nd minute for an elbow on Ali Maaloul.

The Stallions, who have never won the tournament, will meet the winner of Sunday's BBC Two game between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea (19:00 GMT).

But they will be without Ouattara, now suspended after his late dismissal. It came after referee Joshua Bondo's second trip to the monitor for a video assistant referee check in quick succession.

Minutes earlier, Tunisia were denied a penalty as Soumaila Ouattara caught Wahbi Khazri with a high tackle in the box after initially winning the ball.

Burkina Faso, who are ranked 60th in the world, have won all four Afcon quarters they have ever played including three in the past four tournaments. Tunisia, ranked 30th, have lost six of their past seven.

Kamou Malo's side were hanging on at the end but the Eagles of Carthage, who beat Nigeria in the last 16, never really looked like equalising.

Khazri had two of their better chances, with a 30-yard free-kick tipped over the bar by Herve Koffi and a miscued shot from six yards going well wide.

Lorient forward Ouattara was the difference between the teams with his run from Toure's midfield ball before lashing in just before the half-time whistle - although his late red card could well end his tournament.

The Burkinabe, who lost the 2013 final, had chances to win by more - albeit long before the late drama - with Cyrille Bayala denied by Bechir Ben Said when he had time and space in the box.

The final whistle, blown 15 seconds before the indicated amount of injury time was over, was met by wild celebrations from the Burkina Faso players.

Line-ups

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16KoffiBooked at 44mins
  • 9Kaboré
  • 4Ouattara
  • 12TapsobaBooked at 67mins
  • 25Yago
  • 24Guira
  • 22Touré
  • 20Sangaré
  • 21BayalaBooked at 79mins
  • 28OuattaraBooked at 82mins
  • 2OuattaraSubstituted forKonatéat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sawadogo
  • 3Traoré
  • 5Malo
  • 6Simporé
  • 10Traoré
  • 11Konaté
  • 13Nikièma
  • 15Tapsoba
  • 17Sanogo
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 19Bandé
  • 23Ouédraogo

Tunisia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Saïd
  • 20Dräger
  • 6Bronn
  • 2Ifa
  • 5HaddadiSubstituted forMaâloulat 45'minutes
  • 25Ben SlimaneSubstituted forSlitiat 45'minutes
  • 17SkhiriSubstituted forRafiaat 84'minutes
  • 28LaidouniBooked at 47mins
  • 10Khazri
  • 11JaziriSubstituted forJebaliat 75'minutes
  • 7Msakni

Substitutes

  • 4Rekik
  • 8Khaoui
  • 12Maâloul
  • 14Mejbri
  • 15Ben Romdhane
  • 16Dahmen
  • 18Chaalali
  • 19Rafia
  • 21Mathlouthi
  • 23Sliti
  • 26Jemal
  • 27Jebali
Referee:
Joshua Bondo

Match Stats

Home TeamBurkina FasoAway TeamTunisia
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home17
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burkina Faso 1, Tunisia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burkina Faso 1, Tunisia 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Youssef Msakni (Tunisia).

  4. Post update

    Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Mohamed Dräger.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).

  9. Post update

    Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia).

  11. Post update

    Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Hassane Bandé (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Tunisia. Youssef Msakni tries a through ball, but Ali Maâloul is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Burkina Faso. Cyrille Bayala tries a through ball, but Mohamed Konaté is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Blati Touré.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tunisia. Hamza Rafia replaces Ellyes Skhiri.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia).

  18. Post update

    Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Dismissal

    Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

