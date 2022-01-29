Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian2LivingstonLivingston3

Hibernian 2-3 Livingston: Forrest nets winner in five-goal thriller

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiershipcomments0

Livingston celebrate
Alan Forrest and Joel Nouble celebrate Livingston's winner

Livingston fought back from a goal down to stun Hibernian and boost their Scottish Premiership survival bid at Easter Road.

Demetri Mitchell put Hibs ahead in the opening stages before Ayo Obileye nodded them level.

Chris Cadden had Hibernian in front again until Jack Fitzwater equalised with a header.

Alan Forrest then secured the win to move Livi into eighth spot, nine points above second-bottom Dundee.

Hibernian remain fifth, two points behind Motherwell.

From the first whistle, both sides seemed determined to make this a competitive spectacle.

Ryan Porteous neatly spun away from Joel Nouble in the opening minutes but Livingston's target man wasn't too happy with being upstaged on his first start and caught Porteous late as he went to play the ball, setting the tone for the afternoon.

A Hibs corner travelled all the way across the box to Cadden whose cross back into the box wasn't dealt with and Mitchell snuck in at the back post, took one touch, and then rocketed the ball into the roof of the net.

Livingston thought they'd be given a route back into the game straight away as they claimed for a penalty after Odin Bailey and Hibs keeper Matt Macey came together, but the award was correctly overturned.

Livingston then did get back into the match — in somewhat bizarre circumstances — as Macey came to punch clear a floated free-kick but appeared to be obstructed by his own players, allowing Obileye to nod it home into an empty net.

As if that wasn't odd enough, then came Hibs' second.

Cadden picked up the ball right on the touchline and floated in a cross towards the back post, flying straight over Max Stryjek and into the back of the net. Despite the freak nature of the goal, the keeper couldn't do much about it at all.

Despite Hibs' lead at the interval, Livingston started the second half the team more likely to take anything from the game.

The away side took a long throw-in and it was flicked on by Nouble, allowing Fitzwater to arrive late at the back-post and head it into the net for his first goal of the season. Nouble's flick-on was excellent, but Hibs put up little fight to stop it being nodded on, and Macey seemed to dive in slow-motion as well.

With the game poised at 2-2, the home team did not look comfortable when Livingston imposed themselves physically across the pitch.

Hibernian tried too much in the middle of the pitch, allowing Stephane Omeonga to win the ball back and pass it to Nouble inside Hibs' half. The striker slipped a pass out to Forrest who gathered on the edge of the box, dropped the shoulder to cut across the defender, and curled his effort into the bottom corner.

More to follow.

Player of the match

NoubleJoel Nouble

with an average of 8.76

Hibernian

  1. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    5.09

  2. Squad number9Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    4.94

  3. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    4.81

  4. Squad number19Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    4.72

  5. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    4.69

  6. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    4.54

  7. Squad number80Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    4.47

  8. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    4.46

  9. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    4.43

  10. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.27

  11. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    4.24

  12. Squad number14Player nameMueller
    Average rating

    3.72

  13. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    3.42

  14. Squad number25Player nameScott
    Average rating

    3.30

  15. Squad number18Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    3.27

  16. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    2.65

Livingston

  1. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    8.76

  2. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    8.54

  3. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    8.49

  4. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    8.40

  5. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    8.38

  6. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    8.38

  7. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    8.34

  8. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    8.33

  9. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    8.32

  10. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    8.28

  11. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    8.25

  12. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    8.21

  13. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    8.13

  14. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    7.74

  15. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    5.06

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinnSubstituted forBushiriat 22'minutes
  • 5Porteous
  • 16StevensonSubstituted forDoigat 73'minutes
  • 27Cadden
  • 32CampbellSubstituted forMuellerat 65'minutes
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 19MitchellSubstituted forScottat 73'minutes
  • 80Henderson
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9DoidgeSubstituted forMurphyat 65'minutesBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 3Doig
  • 8Wright
  • 11Newell
  • 14Mueller
  • 18Murphy
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 25Scott
  • 33Bushiri

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 3LongridgeSubstituted forMontañoat 45'minutes
  • 8PittmanSubstituted forShinnieat 77'minutes
  • 18HoltBooked at 76mins
  • 33Omeonga
  • 14Bailey
  • 19NoubleSubstituted forAndersonat 76'minutes
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forBoyesat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Anderson
  • 11Montaño
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Lewis
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23Chukwuemeka
  • 29Penrice
  • 36Maley
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home11
Away19
Shots on Target
Home5
Away9
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 2, Livingston 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Livingston 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Mueller (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicky Devlin (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Morgan Boyes replaces Alan Forrest.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Mueller with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. Cristian Montaño tries a through ball, but Bruce Anderson is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Rocky Bushiri.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ewan Henderson with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Holt.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristian Montaño.

  14. Booking

    Jamie Murphy (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Murphy (Hibernian).

  16. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. Andrew Shinnie tries a through ball, but Bruce Anderson is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Andrew Shinnie replaces Scott Pittman.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Bruce Anderson replaces Joel Nouble because of an injury.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers23175148183056
2Celtic23173347133454
3Hearts23126534201442
4Motherwell239592632-632
5Hibernian238692627-130
6Aberdeen2284102626028
7Dundee Utd2384111927-828
8Livingston2375112129-826
9St Mirren2251072132-1125
10Ross County2357113441-722
11Dundee2245131839-2117
12St Johnstone2236131127-1615
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport