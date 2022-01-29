Match ends, Hibernian 2, Livingston 3.
Livingston fought back from a goal down to stun Hibernian and boost their Scottish Premiership survival bid at Easter Road.
Demetri Mitchell put Hibs ahead in the opening stages before Ayo Obileye nodded them level.
Chris Cadden had Hibernian in front again until Jack Fitzwater equalised with a header.
Alan Forrest then secured the win to move Livi into eighth spot, nine points above second-bottom Dundee.
Hibernian remain fifth, two points behind Motherwell.
From the first whistle, both sides seemed determined to make this a competitive spectacle.
Ryan Porteous neatly spun away from Joel Nouble in the opening minutes but Livingston's target man wasn't too happy with being upstaged on his first start and caught Porteous late as he went to play the ball, setting the tone for the afternoon.
A Hibs corner travelled all the way across the box to Cadden whose cross back into the box wasn't dealt with and Mitchell snuck in at the back post, took one touch, and then rocketed the ball into the roof of the net.
Livingston thought they'd be given a route back into the game straight away as they claimed for a penalty after Odin Bailey and Hibs keeper Matt Macey came together, but the award was correctly overturned.
Livingston then did get back into the match — in somewhat bizarre circumstances — as Macey came to punch clear a floated free-kick but appeared to be obstructed by his own players, allowing Obileye to nod it home into an empty net.
As if that wasn't odd enough, then came Hibs' second.
Cadden picked up the ball right on the touchline and floated in a cross towards the back post, flying straight over Max Stryjek and into the back of the net. Despite the freak nature of the goal, the keeper couldn't do much about it at all.
Despite Hibs' lead at the interval, Livingston started the second half the team more likely to take anything from the game.
The away side took a long throw-in and it was flicked on by Nouble, allowing Fitzwater to arrive late at the back-post and head it into the net for his first goal of the season. Nouble's flick-on was excellent, but Hibs put up little fight to stop it being nodded on, and Macey seemed to dive in slow-motion as well.
With the game poised at 2-2, the home team did not look comfortable when Livingston imposed themselves physically across the pitch.
Hibernian tried too much in the middle of the pitch, allowing Stephane Omeonga to win the ball back and pass it to Nouble inside Hibs' half. The striker slipped a pass out to Forrest who gathered on the edge of the box, dropped the shoulder to cut across the defender, and curled his effort into the bottom corner.
More to follow.
Player of the match
NoubleJoel Nouble
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number9Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number19Player nameMitchellAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number80Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number14Player nameMuellerAverage rating
3.72
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number25Player nameScottAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number18Player nameMurphyAverage rating
3.27
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
2.65
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
8.76
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
8.54
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
8.49
- Squad number15Player nameBoyesAverage rating
8.40
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
8.34
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number3Player nameLongridgeAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
5.06
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Macey
- 6McGinnSubstituted forBushiriat 22'minutes
- 5Porteous
- 16StevensonSubstituted forDoigat 73'minutes
- 27Cadden
- 32CampbellSubstituted forMuellerat 65'minutes
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 19MitchellSubstituted forScottat 73'minutes
- 80Henderson
- 15Nisbet
- 9DoidgeSubstituted forMurphyat 65'minutesBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 3Doig
- 8Wright
- 11Newell
- 14Mueller
- 18Murphy
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 25Scott
- 33Bushiri
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 3LongridgeSubstituted forMontañoat 45'minutes
- 8PittmanSubstituted forShinnieat 77'minutes
- 18HoltBooked at 76mins
- 33Omeonga
- 14Bailey
- 19NoubleSubstituted forAndersonat 76'minutes
- 17ForrestSubstituted forBoyesat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Anderson
- 11Montaño
- 15Boyes
- 16Lewis
- 21McMillan
- 22Shinnie
- 23Chukwuemeka
- 29Penrice
- 36Maley
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Livingston 3.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chris Mueller (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Cadden.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicky Devlin (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Morgan Boyes replaces Alan Forrest.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Mueller with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.
Post update
Offside, Livingston. Cristian Montaño tries a through ball, but Bruce Anderson is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Rocky Bushiri.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ewan Henderson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Holt.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristian Montaño.
Booking
Jamie Murphy (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Murphy (Hibernian).
Post update
Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Livingston. Andrew Shinnie tries a through ball, but Bruce Anderson is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Andrew Shinnie replaces Scott Pittman.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Bruce Anderson replaces Joel Nouble because of an injury.
Comments
Join the conversation