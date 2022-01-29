Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Alan Forrest and Joel Nouble celebrate Livingston's winner

Livingston fought back from a goal down to stun Hibernian and boost their Scottish Premiership survival bid at Easter Road.

Demetri Mitchell put Hibs ahead in the opening stages before Ayo Obileye nodded them level.

Chris Cadden had Hibernian in front again until Jack Fitzwater equalised with a header.

Alan Forrest then secured the win to move Livi into eighth spot, nine points above second-bottom Dundee.

Hibernian remain fifth, two points behind Motherwell.

From the first whistle, both sides seemed determined to make this a competitive spectacle.

Ryan Porteous neatly spun away from Joel Nouble in the opening minutes but Livingston's target man wasn't too happy with being upstaged on his first start and caught Porteous late as he went to play the ball, setting the tone for the afternoon.

A Hibs corner travelled all the way across the box to Cadden whose cross back into the box wasn't dealt with and Mitchell snuck in at the back post, took one touch, and then rocketed the ball into the roof of the net.

Livingston thought they'd be given a route back into the game straight away as they claimed for a penalty after Odin Bailey and Hibs keeper Matt Macey came together, but the award was correctly overturned.

Livingston then did get back into the match — in somewhat bizarre circumstances — as Macey came to punch clear a floated free-kick but appeared to be obstructed by his own players, allowing Obileye to nod it home into an empty net.

As if that wasn't odd enough, then came Hibs' second.

Cadden picked up the ball right on the touchline and floated in a cross towards the back post, flying straight over Max Stryjek and into the back of the net. Despite the freak nature of the goal, the keeper couldn't do much about it at all.

Despite Hibs' lead at the interval, Livingston started the second half the team more likely to take anything from the game.

The away side took a long throw-in and it was flicked on by Nouble, allowing Fitzwater to arrive late at the back-post and head it into the net for his first goal of the season. Nouble's flick-on was excellent, but Hibs put up little fight to stop it being nodded on, and Macey seemed to dive in slow-motion as well.

With the game poised at 2-2, the home team did not look comfortable when Livingston imposed themselves physically across the pitch.

Hibernian tried too much in the middle of the pitch, allowing Stephane Omeonga to win the ball back and pass it to Nouble inside Hibs' half. The striker slipped a pass out to Forrest who gathered on the edge of the box, dropped the shoulder to cut across the defender, and curled his effort into the bottom corner.

More to follow.

Player of the match Nouble Joel Nouble with an average of 8.76 Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian

Livingston Livingston Livingston Hibernian Avg Squad number 27 Player name Cadden Average rating 5.09 Squad number 9 Player name Doidge Average rating 4.94 Squad number 33 Player name Bushiri Average rating 4.81 Squad number 19 Player name Mitchell Average rating 4.72 Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 4.69 Squad number 16 Player name Stevenson Average rating 4.54 Squad number 80 Player name Henderson Average rating 4.47 Squad number 15 Player name Nisbet Average rating 4.46 Squad number 1 Player name Macey Average rating 4.43 Squad number 6 Player name McGinn Average rating 4.27 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 4.24 Squad number 14 Player name Mueller Average rating 3.72 Squad number 3 Player name Doig Average rating 3.42 Squad number 25 Player name Scott Average rating 3.30 Squad number 18 Player name Murphy Average rating 3.27 Squad number 22 Player name Doyle-Hayes Average rating 2.65 Livingston Avg Squad number 19 Player name Nouble Average rating 8.76 Squad number 11 Player name Cristian Montaño Average rating 8.54 Squad number 33 Player name Omeonga Average rating 8.49 Squad number 15 Player name Boyes Average rating 8.40 Squad number 5 Player name Fitzwater Average rating 8.38 Squad number 17 Player name Forrest Average rating 8.38 Squad number 22 Player name Shinnie Average rating 8.34 Squad number 14 Player name Bailey Average rating 8.33 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 8.32 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 8.28 Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 8.25 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 8.21 Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 8.13 Squad number 3 Player name Longridge Average rating 7.74 Squad number 32 Player name Stryjek Average rating 5.06