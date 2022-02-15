Match ends, Aberdeen 1, St. Johnstone 1.
Managerless Aberdeen salvaged a point with a contentious penalty to prevent St Johnstone moving off the foot of the Scottish Premiership.
Callum Hendry's early goal was met with a fiery first-half response from the hosts in their first game since Stephen Glass' departure.
They levelled through Lewis Ferguson after the break, when Callum Booth was deemed to have tripped Calvin Ramsay, and nearly grabbed a stoppage-time winner when substitute goalkeeper Elliot Parish denied Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen, with Barry Robson taking interim charge, move up a place to eighth but are six matches without victory.
St Johnstone stay bottom and now trail Dundee by a point having played a game more.
"We're Aberdeen, we'll fight back," was the message from Robson before kick-off. His side had to try to walk the walk after going behind after only six minutes.
Glenn Middleton, who ruffled Aberdeen feathers all evening, stole the ball off Jonny Hayes and drove at goal. His shot didn't match the run, but Joe Lewis could only parry out to Hendry who tucked it home.
Aberdeen roared back for the remainder of the first half, but it was more bark than bite.
Scott Brown nicked the bar with a thunderous volley, Hayes flashed an effort at goalkeeper Zander Clark, and the impressive Connor Barron also went close with a curling effort on his first start.
As well as weathering the Aberdeen storm, St Johnstone had to deal with the loss of Clark, who tried to carry on after an apparent calf injury but had to be replaced.
Injuries would play a part for both sides. Aberdeen's Declan Gallagher was replaced at half-time, with Brown shuffled back to cover in the centre of defence.
That jaunt would not last long as the Aberdeen captain went off holding his hamstring just after the hour with Funso Ojo coming on to play his part in Aberdeen's patchwork defence.
After losing one key man, St Johnstone were dealt another blow when Hendry departed injured on the hour.
Aberdeen's impetus had waned until referee Gavin Duncan pointed to the spot. Booth caught Ramsay's heels, then challenged him clumsily again - this time inside the box - and while contact looked minimal, the penalty was given.
Ferguson, who has never missed a spot-kick, made no mistake. Aberdeen could have compounded the visitors' anger further, but Parish made a fine point-blank stop from Ramirez's header.
Man of the Match - Glenn Middleton
What did we learn?
Aberdeen dominated possession but mostly only troubled the Saints' goal with efforts from distance. When their goal finally did come it probably was merited, but they need much more clinical performances if they are to achieve a top-six finish.
Barron in midfield is a welcome addition for Robson - and whoever the new manager will be - but Ramirez needed more service on a night where the hosts probably could have nicked a win.
St Johnstone fans might be wondering why their club Hendry depart in the summer for a six-month spell at Kilmarnock.
He now has three goals in five games, making him the most potent striker at the club. However, when he hobbled off after an hour, Callum Davidson's heart must have sunk.
The St Johnstone manager has complained about refereeing decisions a few times of late. The manner of Aberdeen's equaliser will have done little to ease his frustration.
What's next?
Aberdeen head back to Fir Park to take on Motherwell this Saturday, a week after their cup exit spelled the end of Glass' tenure, while St Johnstone host Hearts (both 15:00 GMT).
