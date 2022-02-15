Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1

Aberdeen 1-1 St Johnstone: Managerless hosts hit back for point

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Former Aberdeen loan striker Callum Hendry gave St Johstone an early lead
Managerless Aberdeen salvaged a point with a contentious penalty to prevent St Johnstone moving off the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

Callum Hendry's early goal was met with a fiery first-half response from the hosts in their first game since Stephen Glass' departure.

They levelled through Lewis Ferguson after the break, when Callum Booth was deemed to have tripped Calvin Ramsay, and nearly grabbed a stoppage-time winner when substitute goalkeeper Elliot Parish denied Christian Ramirez.

Aberdeen, with Barry Robson taking interim charge, move up a place to eighth but are six matches without victory.

St Johnstone stay bottom and now trail Dundee by a point having played a game more.

"We're Aberdeen, we'll fight back," was the message from Robson before kick-off. His side had to try to walk the walk after going behind after only six minutes.

Glenn Middleton, who ruffled Aberdeen feathers all evening, stole the ball off Jonny Hayes and drove at goal. His shot didn't match the run, but Joe Lewis could only parry out to Hendry who tucked it home.

Aberdeen roared back for the remainder of the first half, but it was more bark than bite.

Scott Brown nicked the bar with a thunderous volley, Hayes flashed an effort at goalkeeper Zander Clark, and the impressive Connor Barron also went close with a curling effort on his first start.

As well as weathering the Aberdeen storm, St Johnstone had to deal with the loss of Clark, who tried to carry on after an apparent calf injury but had to be replaced.

Injuries would play a part for both sides. Aberdeen's Declan Gallagher was replaced at half-time, with Brown shuffled back to cover in the centre of defence.

That jaunt would not last long as the Aberdeen captain went off holding his hamstring just after the hour with Funso Ojo coming on to play his part in Aberdeen's patchwork defence.

After losing one key man, St Johnstone were dealt another blow when Hendry departed injured on the hour.

Aberdeen's impetus had waned until referee Gavin Duncan pointed to the spot. Booth caught Ramsay's heels, then challenged him clumsily again - this time inside the box - and while contact looked minimal, the penalty was given.

Ferguson, who has never missed a spot-kick, made no mistake. Aberdeen could have compounded the visitors' anger further, but Parish made a fine point-blank stop from Ramirez's header.

Man of the Match - Glenn Middleton

Glenn Middleton battles Jack MacKenzie
The winger gave the Aberdeen defence problems all night

What did we learn?

Aberdeen dominated possession but mostly only troubled the Saints' goal with efforts from distance. When their goal finally did come it probably was merited, but they need much more clinical performances if they are to achieve a top-six finish.

Barron in midfield is a welcome addition for Robson - and whoever the new manager will be - but Ramirez needed more service on a night where the hosts probably could have nicked a win.

St Johnstone fans might be wondering why their club Hendry depart in the summer for a six-month spell at Kilmarnock.

He now has three goals in five games, making him the most potent striker at the club. However, when he hobbled off after an hour, Callum Davidson's heart must have sunk.

The St Johnstone manager has complained about refereeing decisions a few times of late. The manner of Aberdeen's equaliser will have done little to ease his frustration.

What's next?

Aberdeen head back to Fir Park to take on Motherwell this Saturday, a week after their cup exit spelled the end of Glass' tenure, while St Johnstone host Hearts (both 15:00 GMT).

Player of the match

BarronConnor Barron

with an average of 7.58

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number29Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    7.58

  2. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    6.45

  3. Squad number22Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    6.01

  4. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    5.71

  5. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    5.70

  6. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    5.51

  7. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    5.49

  8. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    4.98

  9. Squad number11Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    4.80

  10. Squad number5Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    4.70

  11. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    4.69

  12. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    4.68

  13. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    4.66

  14. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    4.45

  15. Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-Thomas
    Average rating

    4.29

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.68

  2. Squad number12Player nameParish
    Average rating

    5.58

  3. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    5.33

  4. Squad number22Player nameHendry
    Average rating

    5.27

  5. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    5.15

  6. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.06

  7. Squad number5Player nameCleary
    Average rating

    4.97

  8. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    4.88

  9. Squad number34Player nameButterfield
    Average rating

    4.87

  10. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    4.83

  11. Squad number29Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    4.73

  12. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    4.61

  13. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    3.91

  14. Squad number26Player nameCraig
    Average rating

    3.84

  15. Squad number3Player nameGallacher
    Average rating

    3.84

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 22Ramsay
  • 5GallagherSubstituted forBesuijenat 45'minutes
  • 27BatesBooked at 57mins
  • 3MacKenzieSubstituted forMontgomeryat 52'minutes
  • 29Barron
  • 8BrownSubstituted forOjoat 65'minutes
  • 33KennedySubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 74'minutes
  • 19Ferguson
  • 17Hayes
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 10Besuijen
  • 11Montgomery
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 15McGeouch
  • 16Ojo
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Jenks
  • 25Woods
  • 28Ruth

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1ClarkSubstituted forParishat 42'minutes
  • 5ClearyBooked at 54mins
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 2Brown
  • 29HallbergSubstituted forGallacherat 74'minutes
  • 34ButterfieldBooked at 60mins
  • 24BoothSubstituted forCraigat 74'minutes
  • 14Middleton
  • 21Crawford
  • 22HendrySubstituted forMayat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 7May
  • 12Parish
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16Mahon
  • 17Bair
  • 26Craig
  • 27Sang
  • 33Hector-Ingram
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
12,973

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 1, St. Johnstone 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, St. Johnstone 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Calvin Ramsay with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Tony Gallacher.

  6. Post update

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Calvin Ramsay with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Glenn Middleton.

  10. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).

  13. Post update

    Daniel Cleary (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield.

  15. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).

  17. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

  18. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by David Bates.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Craig.

  20. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26203357154263
2Rangers26195255213462
3Hearts2612773527843
4Dundee Utd2696112127-633
5Motherwell2696112739-1233
6St Mirren2571172534-932
7Hibernian2687112630-431
8Aberdeen2686123133-230
9Livingston2686122533-830
10Ross County2669113844-627
11Dundee2556142142-2121
12St Johnstone2648141531-1620
View full Scottish Premiership table

