Celtic narrow the gap on leaders Rangers to two points through Liel Abada's late goal against Dundee United after being reduced to 10 men.
Rangers' earlier draw away to Ross County handed Ange Postecoglou's side the opportunity to pile on the pressure ahead of Wednesday's Glasgow derby.
Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist denied the home side with a series of saves before Nir Bitton's 81st-minute red card.
But Abada fired home from close range as the game entered stoppage time.
Until then, it looked like United were about to do enough to leave Celtic Park with their second Scottish Premiership draw of the season.
Instead, Postecoglou's side remain unbeaten in 13 games, winning 12 of them, and leave United without a win at Celtic Park in 46 meetings since December 1992.
Considering they were looking to pay a winning tribute to title-winning late former manager Wim Jansen, and had just heard that leaders Rangers had dropped a couple of points in Dingwall, Celtic's first-half performance was strangely subdued.
Adrian Sporle's start at left wing-back was one of five changes made by United head coach Thomas Courts and the Argentine flashed an early warning shot across the face of the Celtic goal.
However, Celtic were dominant is possession, as you might expect, but found the United rearguard, in which 18-year-old Lewis Neilson was drafted in because of injuries, stubborn and brave in their denial of a breakthrough goal.
When the home side did manage a sight at goal, Siegrist was in typically obstinate form and saves from Liel Abada and Matt O'Riley came before the latter squandered a great chance when the unmarked recent signing from MK Dons fired wide from 12 yards.
Postecoglou was probably hoping to give Jota and Josip Juranovic a rest ahead of the midweek derby, but the duo were thrown on at half-time.
Jota made an immediate impression, the on-loan Benfica winger setting up O'Riley for a head flick that forced another Siegrist save before laying it on a plate for Giorgos Giakoumakis only for the goalkeeper to somehow divert the striker's shot over the bar from point-blank range.
When Bitton was shown a second yellow card after hauling down United substitute Declan Glass, it looked like Celtic's frustrating afternoon was complete - and there was still time for it to become worse still.
Jota, though, threw in another dangerous cross and, when United failed to clear, Abada made no mistake from close range for his 12th goal of the season to send Celtic Park into a mix of relief and rapturous applause.
Man of the match - Benjamin Siegrist
What did we learn?
That late winner increases the stakes ahead of Wednesday's Old Firm derby, with Celtic now having the chance to go top should they defeat faltering reigning champions Rangers on the own patch.
The depth of Celtic's squad continues to impress - even when throwing on 16-year-old midfielder Ben Doak for his debut as a substitute - although fit-again Jota proved again that his presence is key to their title challenge. What a difference late goals for County and Abada have made to Wednesday's showdown at Celtic Park.
United failed to match their draw earlier in the season at Celtic Park and will be disappointed with that late goal but should leave Glasgow with plenty of positives having held on so long despite missing some key players of their own.
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56RalstonSubstituted forDoakat 68'minutes
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 5ScalesSubstituted forJuranovicat 45'minutes
- 33O'Riley
- 6BittonBooked at 81mins
- 41HatateSubstituted forTaylorat 68'minutes
- 11AbadaBooked at 90mins
- 7GiakoumakisSubstituted forMcCarthyat 83'minutes
- 49ForrestSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jullien
- 3Taylor
- 12Soro
- 16McCarthy
- 17Neves Filipe
- 29Bain
- 57Welsh
- 84Doak
- 88Juranovic
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Siegrist
- 20Neilson
- 18ButcherBooked at 75mins
- 33McMannSubstituted forGrahamat 50'minutes
- 7Niskanen
- 17MeekisonSubstituted forGlassat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19Levitt
- 23Harkes
- 3Spörle
- 10ClarkSubstituted forMcNultyat 62'minutes
- 32WattSubstituted forPawlettat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Pawlett
- 9McNulty
- 13Eriksson
- 21Glass
- 22Freeman
- 26Mochrie
- 27Appéré
- 29Graham
- 58Anim Cudjoe
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Dundee United 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Doak (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Post update
Foul by Liel Abada (Celtic).
Post update
Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Declan Glass (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
James McCarthy (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Declan Glass (Dundee United).
Booking
Liel Abada (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 1, Dundee United 0. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jota with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross.
Post update
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marc McNulty (Dundee United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josip Juranovic (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Doak.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James McCarthy replaces Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Post update
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Nir Bitton (Celtic) for a bad foul.