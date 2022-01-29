Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic1Dundee UtdDundee United0

Celtic 1-0 Dundee United: Late Liel Abada goal narrows gap on leaders Rangers to two points

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Celtic's Liel Abada scores
Liel Abada scored Celtic's winning goal

Celtic narrow the gap on leaders Rangers to two points through Liel Abada's late goal against Dundee United after being reduced to 10 men.

Rangers' earlier draw away to Ross County handed Ange Postecoglou's side the opportunity to pile on the pressure ahead of Wednesday's Glasgow derby.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist denied the home side with a series of saves before Nir Bitton's 81st-minute red card.

But Abada fired home from close range as the game entered stoppage time.

Until then, it looked like United were about to do enough to leave Celtic Park with their second Scottish Premiership draw of the season.

Instead, Postecoglou's side remain unbeaten in 13 games, winning 12 of them, and leave United without a win at Celtic Park in 46 meetings since December 1992.

Considering they were looking to pay a winning tribute to title-winning late former manager Wim Jansen, and had just heard that leaders Rangers had dropped a couple of points in Dingwall, Celtic's first-half performance was strangely subdued.

Adrian Sporle's start at left wing-back was one of five changes made by United head coach Thomas Courts and the Argentine flashed an early warning shot across the face of the Celtic goal.

However, Celtic were dominant is possession, as you might expect, but found the United rearguard, in which 18-year-old Lewis Neilson was drafted in because of injuries, stubborn and brave in their denial of a breakthrough goal.

When the home side did manage a sight at goal, Siegrist was in typically obstinate form and saves from Liel Abada and Matt O'Riley came before the latter squandered a great chance when the unmarked recent signing from MK Dons fired wide from 12 yards.

Postecoglou was probably hoping to give Jota and Josip Juranovic a rest ahead of the midweek derby, but the duo were thrown on at half-time.

Jota made an immediate impression, the on-loan Benfica winger setting up O'Riley for a head flick that forced another Siegrist save before laying it on a plate for Giorgos Giakoumakis only for the goalkeeper to somehow divert the striker's shot over the bar from point-blank range.

When Bitton was shown a second yellow card after hauling down United substitute Declan Glass, it looked like Celtic's frustrating afternoon was complete - and there was still time for it to become worse still.

Jota, though, threw in another dangerous cross and, when United failed to clear, Abada made no mistake from close range for his 12th goal of the season to send Celtic Park into a mix of relief and rapturous applause.

Man of the match - Benjamin Siegrist

Dundee United's Benjamin Siegrist saves from Matt O'Riley
United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist had a series of saves to deny Celtic until stoppage time

What did we learn?

That late winner increases the stakes ahead of Wednesday's Old Firm derby, with Celtic now having the chance to go top should they defeat faltering reigning champions Rangers on the own patch.

The depth of Celtic's squad continues to impress - even when throwing on 16-year-old midfielder Ben Doak for his debut as a substitute - although fit-again Jota proved again that his presence is key to their title challenge. What a difference late goals for County and Abada have made to Wednesday's showdown at Celtic Park.

United failed to match their draw earlier in the season at Celtic Park and will be disappointed with that late goal but should leave Glasgow with plenty of positives having held on so long despite missing some key players of their own.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56RalstonSubstituted forDoakat 68'minutes
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 5ScalesSubstituted forJuranovicat 45'minutes
  • 33O'Riley
  • 6BittonBooked at 81mins
  • 41HatateSubstituted forTaylorat 68'minutes
  • 11AbadaBooked at 90mins
  • 7GiakoumakisSubstituted forMcCarthyat 83'minutes
  • 49ForrestSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jullien
  • 3Taylor
  • 12Soro
  • 16McCarthy
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 29Bain
  • 57Welsh
  • 84Doak
  • 88Juranovic

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 20Neilson
  • 18ButcherBooked at 75mins
  • 33McMannSubstituted forGrahamat 50'minutes
  • 7Niskanen
  • 17MeekisonSubstituted forGlassat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19Levitt
  • 23Harkes
  • 3Spörle
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forMcNultyat 62'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forPawlettat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Pawlett
  • 9McNulty
  • 13Eriksson
  • 21Glass
  • 22Freeman
  • 26Mochrie
  • 27Appéré
  • 29Graham
  • 58Anim Cudjoe
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home14
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 1, Dundee United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Dundee United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Doak (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Liel Abada (Celtic).

  5. Post update

    Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Declan Glass (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    James McCarthy (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Declan Glass (Dundee United).

  9. Booking

    Liel Abada (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 1, Dundee United 0. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jota with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marc McNulty (Dundee United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josip Juranovic (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Doak.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. James McCarthy replaces Giorgos Giakoumakis.

  17. Post update

    Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Nir Bitton (Celtic) for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers23175148183056
2Celtic23173347133454
3Hearts23126534201442
4Motherwell239592632-632
5Hibernian238692627-130
6Aberdeen2284102626028
7Dundee Utd2384111927-828
8Livingston2375112129-826
9St Mirren2251072132-1125
10Ross County2357113441-722
11Dundee2245131839-2117
12St Johnstone2236131127-1615
View full Scottish Premiership table

