Dundee, like many parts of Scotland, has had large rainfall this week

Dundee's Scottish Premiership match with St Mirren has been postponed for a second time.

A pitch inspection took place at Dens Park on Wednesday afternoon and a decision was made to call the game off hours before kick-off.

The game was due to be Stephen Robinson's first as St Mirren manager but that will now be at home to Hearts in the league on Saturday.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee still has five matches of a touchline ban to serve.

He watched his first game since replacing James McPake from the stand on Sunday as Dundee lost 3-2 at Celtic Park.