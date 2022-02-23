Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee19:45St MirrenSt Mirren
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v St Mirren postponed again due to waterlogged pitch

Dens Park
Dundee, like many parts of Scotland, has had large rainfall this week

Dundee's Scottish Premiership match with St Mirren has been postponed for a second time.

A pitch inspection took place at Dens Park on Wednesday afternoon and a decision was made to call the game off hours before kick-off.

The game was due to be Stephen Robinson's first as St Mirren manager but that will now be at home to Hearts in the league on Saturday.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee still has five matches of a touchline ban to serve.

He watched his first game since replacing James McPake from the stand on Sunday as Dundee lost 3-2 at Celtic Park.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 23rd February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27213360174366
2Rangers27196256223463
3Hearts2712783629743
4Hibernian2797112830-234
5Dundee Utd2797112228-634
6Motherwell2797112840-1234
7St Mirren2671272635-933
8Aberdeen2787123234-231
9Livingston2787122634-831
10Ross County2769123846-827
11St Johnstone2758141732-1523
12Dundee2656152345-2221
View full Scottish Premiership table

