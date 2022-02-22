Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee19:45St MirrenSt Mirren
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v St Mirren

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stephen Robinson and Mark McGhee
Stephen Robinson and Mark McGhee previously worked together at Motherwell

Stephen Robinson will take charge of St Mirren for the first time in Wednesday's Scottish Premiership visit to Dundee.

Mark McGhee will have his first home game as Dundee boss, but will be serving the second game of his six-match touchline ban.

Victory for the home side would take them off the bottom of the league and a point above St Johnstone.

Three points for St Mirren would lift them to fourth.

Team news

Defenders Jordan Marshall and Lee Ashcroft have missed recent matches for Dundee while St Mirren have been without forwards Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy of late.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We've got to aim for top six. The league's strong, the league's stronger since I left as well. There's a lot of teams competing and a lot of money been spent.

"I'm lucky enough I know a lot of the players - some ex-Motherwell boys, some Northern Ireland internationals. I think we've got a talented squad."

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in their past four league trips to Dundee but the Dens Park side beat the Buddies in Paisley earlier this season.

Wednesday 23rd February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27213360174366
2Rangers27196256223463
3Hearts2712783629743
4Hibernian2797112830-234
5Dundee Utd2797112228-634
6Motherwell2797112840-1234
7St Mirren2671272635-933
8Aberdeen2787123234-231
9Livingston2787122634-831
10Ross County2769123846-827
11St Johnstone2758141732-1523
12Dundee2656152345-2221
View full Scottish Premiership table

