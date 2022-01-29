Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian2MotherwellMotherwell0

Heart of Midlothian 2-0 Motherwell: Hosts strengthen hold on third spot with win

By Andrew PetrieBBC Scotland

Ellis Simms
Ellis Simms' finish came after Motherwell were carved open

Third-placed Hearts stretched their advantage over nearest rivals Motherwell in the Premiership table to 10 points with a comfortable victory at Tynecastle.

Andy Halliday grabbed the first with a brilliant slotted finish before Ellis Simms turned in on his first start.

Motherwell rarely troubled their hosts, with Kevin van Veen going close in a rare chance in the first half.

The Lanarkshire side remain fourth, two points above Hibs.

Rangers-bound John Souttar also came off at half-time after a collision with Callum Slattery.

The game started dramatically when Liam Kelly was booked for picking up a back pass on the edge of his own area. Stephen Kingsley could only place the ball into the wall instead of the usual top corner, and Motherwell could breathe a sigh of relief after avoiding a calamitous start.

The visitors edged large parts of the first half, with Van Veen testing Craig Gordon on a few occasions. Each time Craig Napier pointed for a goal-kick, but the Hearts keeper must have been a bit gutted his saves were not being recognised.

When Hearts did eventually come into the game, they made their pressure pay off. Motherwell could not clear in their own area and Cameron Devlin nipped in to steal the ball, showing good composure to find the only unmarked Hearts player in Halliday.

On his 50th appearance, the wing-back was calm in his finish and placed it back across the keeper.

They carried that momentum into the second half and it was no surprise when they doubled their advantage.

Again, Devlin - the Australian showing all the energy of the Tasmanian Devil - stole the ball back in midfield from Liam Shaw and immediately played Liam Boyce in down the right. The Northern Irishman unselfishly squared to the unmarked Simms, who slotted into the empty net.

They should have made it more comfortable 10 minutes later. Once again Boyce ran in on goal, rounded the keeper instead of squaring, but lost his footing. Ben Woodburn picked up, only for Stephen O'Donnell to block on the line. However, the offside flag was up.

There was still time for a penalty appeal when Halliday was body-checked in the box by Nathan McGinley, but the referee saw nothing wrong.

Man of the Match - Ellis Simms

A goal on his first full start, he looks like the extra attacker Hearts need.

What did we learn?

Hearts did not need to be at their best to get by Motherwell and even their goals were a few drawers down from the top.

They struggled to create much in the first half, with Halliday's goal being the best they created. But, in truth, most of their chances came from Motherwell mistakes.

The visitors gifted possession to Hearts on a few occasions and looked shaky at the back when Hearts did hit back.

Although Robbie Neilson's side will take confidence from the result, the manager will be looking for more prolonged periods of pressure - instead of the small bursts that Hearts hit in today.

It is the second game in a row Motherwell have drawn a blank, with the Fir Park side only scoring inside 90 minutes once so far this year.

Graham Alexander insists he trusts the current crop of attackers at his disposal, but he'll be hoping new signing Joe Efford hits the ground running.

Player of the match

SibbickToby Sibbick

with an average of 8.44

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    8.44

  2. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    8.28

  3. Squad number20Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    8.22

  4. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    8.09

  5. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    8.08

  6. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    7.97

  7. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.88

  8. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    7.88

  9. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    7.65

  10. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    7.54

  11. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.46

  12. Squad number15Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    7.34

  13. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    7.27

  14. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    6.98

  15. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    6.88

  16. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.41

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    6.75

  2. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    3.75

  3. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    3.58

  4. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    3.55

  5. Squad number11Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    3.52

  6. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    3.32

  7. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    3.32

  8. Squad number28Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    3.31

  9. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    3.31

  10. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    3.28

  11. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    3.14

  12. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    3.05

  13. Squad number17Player nameAmaluzor
    Average rating

    2.23

  14. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    2.06

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Gordon
  • 15Moore
  • 4SouttarSubstituted forSibbickat 45'minutes
  • 3Kingsley
  • 12Atkinson
  • 14DevlinSubstituted forHaringat 60'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 6Baningime
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forCochraneat 87'minutes
  • 10BoyceSubstituted forMcKayat 78'minutes
  • 20Simms
  • 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forWoodburnat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 8McEneff
  • 9Woodburn
  • 13Stewart
  • 17Cochrane
  • 18McKay
  • 21Sibbick
  • 22Henderson
  • 30Ginnelly

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1KellyBooked at 4mins
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 3Carroll
  • 19McGinley
  • 16Slattery
  • 6MaguireSubstituted forGossat 34'minutesBooked at 80minsSubstituted forAmaluzorat 81'minutes
  • 11Shaw
  • 26Tierney
  • 9van Veen
  • 28RobertsSubstituted forShieldsat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Mugabi
  • 7Woolery
  • 12Fox
  • 14Ojala
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 27Goss
  • 29Shields
  • 32Nirennold
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away16

