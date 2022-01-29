Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Motherwell 0.
Third-placed Hearts stretched their advantage over nearest rivals Motherwell in the Premiership table to 10 points with a comfortable victory at Tynecastle.
Andy Halliday grabbed the first with a brilliant slotted finish before Ellis Simms turned in on his first start.
Motherwell rarely troubled their hosts, with Kevin van Veen going close in a rare chance in the first half.
The Lanarkshire side remain fourth, two points above Hibs.
Rangers-bound John Souttar also came off at half-time after a collision with Callum Slattery.
The game started dramatically when Liam Kelly was booked for picking up a back pass on the edge of his own area. Stephen Kingsley could only place the ball into the wall instead of the usual top corner, and Motherwell could breathe a sigh of relief after avoiding a calamitous start.
The visitors edged large parts of the first half, with Van Veen testing Craig Gordon on a few occasions. Each time Craig Napier pointed for a goal-kick, but the Hearts keeper must have been a bit gutted his saves were not being recognised.
When Hearts did eventually come into the game, they made their pressure pay off. Motherwell could not clear in their own area and Cameron Devlin nipped in to steal the ball, showing good composure to find the only unmarked Hearts player in Halliday.
On his 50th appearance, the wing-back was calm in his finish and placed it back across the keeper.
They carried that momentum into the second half and it was no surprise when they doubled their advantage.
Again, Devlin - the Australian showing all the energy of the Tasmanian Devil - stole the ball back in midfield from Liam Shaw and immediately played Liam Boyce in down the right. The Northern Irishman unselfishly squared to the unmarked Simms, who slotted into the empty net.
They should have made it more comfortable 10 minutes later. Once again Boyce ran in on goal, rounded the keeper instead of squaring, but lost his footing. Ben Woodburn picked up, only for Stephen O'Donnell to block on the line. However, the offside flag was up.
There was still time for a penalty appeal when Halliday was body-checked in the box by Nathan McGinley, but the referee saw nothing wrong.
Man of the Match - Ellis Simms
A goal on his first full start, he looks like the extra attacker Hearts need.
What did we learn?
Hearts did not need to be at their best to get by Motherwell and even their goals were a few drawers down from the top.
They struggled to create much in the first half, with Halliday's goal being the best they created. But, in truth, most of their chances came from Motherwell mistakes.
The visitors gifted possession to Hearts on a few occasions and looked shaky at the back when Hearts did hit back.
Although Robbie Neilson's side will take confidence from the result, the manager will be looking for more prolonged periods of pressure - instead of the small bursts that Hearts hit in today.
It is the second game in a row Motherwell have drawn a blank, with the Fir Park side only scoring inside 90 minutes once so far this year.
Graham Alexander insists he trusts the current crop of attackers at his disposal, but he'll be hoping new signing Joe Efford hits the ground running.
More to follow.
Player of the match
SibbickToby Sibbick
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
8.44
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number20Player nameSimmsAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number15Player nameMooreAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.41
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number11Player nameShawAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number28Player nameRobertsAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number21Player nameSolholm JohansenAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
3.28
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
3.14
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
3.05
- Squad number17Player nameAmaluzorAverage rating
2.23
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
2.06
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Gordon
- 15Moore
- 4SouttarSubstituted forSibbickat 45'minutes
- 3Kingsley
- 12Atkinson
- 14DevlinSubstituted forHaringat 60'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 6Baningime
- 16HallidaySubstituted forCochraneat 87'minutes
- 10BoyceSubstituted forMcKayat 78'minutes
- 20Simms
- 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forWoodburnat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 8McEneff
- 9Woodburn
- 13Stewart
- 17Cochrane
- 18McKay
- 21Sibbick
- 22Henderson
- 30Ginnelly
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1KellyBooked at 4mins
- 2O'Donnell
- 21Solholm Johansen
- 3Carroll
- 19McGinley
- 16Slattery
- 6MaguireSubstituted forGossat 34'minutesBooked at 80minsSubstituted forAmaluzorat 81'minutes
- 11Shaw
- 26Tierney
- 9van Veen
- 28RobertsSubstituted forShieldsat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mugabi
- 7Woolery
- 12Fox
- 14Ojala
- 17Amaluzor
- 23Grimshaw
- 27Goss
- 29Shields
- 32Nirennold
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Motherwell 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Justin Amaluzor (Motherwell) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alex Cochrane replaces Andrew Halliday.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Justin Amaluzor replaces Sean Goss.
Post update
Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Ben Woodburn tries a through ball, but Andrew Halliday is caught offside.
Booking
Sean Goss (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sean Goss (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Shaw (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Barrie McKay replaces Liam Boyce.
Post update
Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Connor Shields (Motherwell).