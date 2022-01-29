Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, MK Dons 1.
MK Dons edged out local rivals Wycombe in a game marred by a delay following offensive supporter chants aimed at Chairboys forward Adebayo Akinfenwa.
Midway through the first half, the referee briefly stopped the game due to a chant from Dons fans targeting Wanderers substitute Akinfenwa, who was warming up at the side of the pitch.
A tannoy announcement imploring away fans to stop seemingly had no effect while MK Dons' official Twitter account also asked their supporters to refrain from repeating the chant.
The game was paused as Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth spoke to the referee about the incident and Akinfenwa also angrily remonstrated with the Dons fans, although the match restarted shortly after.
"There's no room for that in football," Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio.
"There are mindless people in football. I'm just proud that the the referee stopped the game and it was highlighted.
"Bayo is fine. He stayed out for 45 minutes after the game, and missed my post-game talk, because the Wycombe fans showed how much they love him and wanted photos and autographs and he just never says no. That's the mark of the man."
On the pitch, Scott Twine's 13th goal of the season early on proved the difference as the Dons leap-frogged their hosts into fourth place in League One.
Twine slammed home a rebound after David Stockdale had parried Theo Corbeanu's initial strike after 13 minutes.
The hosts almost levelled when Joe Jacobson headed inches wide from Garath McCleary's cross although just before the hour mark, Stockdale brilliantly palmed Corbeanu's diving header onto the crossbar to keep the deficit at just 1-0.
The hosts rallied late on and half-time sub Sam Vokes headed inches over the bar but they couldn't snatch a point.
On the Akinfenwa incident, MK Dons boss Liam Manning said: "It's really important to stress for me and the club that it doesn't represent the club. I was really disappointed to hear it.
"It's a shame because it takes away from the performance by the lads, it tarnishes it a little bit. It was a really good match and it just leaves a sour taste.
"We can only offer our apologies to Adebayo and Wycombe for it happening."
Match details supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Stockdale
- 5StewartBooked at 72mins
- 6Tafazolli
- 3JacobsonBooked at 42minsSubstituted forVokesat 45'minutes
- 2Grimmer
- 7Wheeler
- 8Thompson
- 23Obita
- 12McCleary
- 19MehmetiSubstituted forHorganat 61'minutes
- 18HanlanSubstituted forAkinfenwaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Vokes
- 16Kaikai
- 17Horgan
- 20Akinfenwa
- 26McCarthy
- 31Przybek
- 38Forino
MK Dons
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Cumming
- 5O'Hora
- 6DarlingBooked at 64mins
- 3Lewington
- 2Watson
- 16McEachranSubstituted forBoatengat 53'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 14CoventryBooked at 90mins
- 21HarvieBooked at 45mins
- 11CorbeanuSubstituted forWickhamat 73'minutes
- 20ParrottBooked at 67mins
- 9TwineBooked at 42mins
Substitutes
- 10Eisa
- 18Boateng
- 19Wickham
- 23Ravizzoli
- 24Bird
- 25Ilunga
- 26Davies
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
- Attendance:
- 7,345
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, MK Dons 1.
Conor Coventry (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Conor Coventry (MK Dons).
David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hiram Boateng (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).
Scott Twine (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Conor Coventry (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers).
Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Curtis Thompson tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
Hiram Boateng (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Connor Wickham (MK Dons).
Ryan Tafazolli (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Troy Parrott (MK Dons).
Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Troy Parrott (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Adebayo Akinfenwa replaces Brandon Hanlan.
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Garath McCleary with a cross.
