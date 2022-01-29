League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers0MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons1

Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Milton Keynes Dons: Adebayo Akinfenwa subjected to offensive chants in defeat

Last updated on .From the section League One

Gareth Ainsworth
Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe side are fifth in the League One table - one place below MK Dons

MK Dons edged out local rivals Wycombe in a game marred by a delay following offensive supporter chants aimed at Chairboys forward Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Midway through the first half, the referee briefly stopped the game due to a chant from Dons fans targeting Wanderers substitute Akinfenwa, who was warming up at the side of the pitch.

A tannoy announcement imploring away fans to stop seemingly had no effect while MK Dons' official Twitter account also asked their supporters to refrain from repeating the chant.

The game was paused as Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth spoke to the referee about the incident and Akinfenwa also angrily remonstrated with the Dons fans, although the match restarted shortly after.

"There's no room for that in football," Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"There are mindless people in football. I'm just proud that the the referee stopped the game and it was highlighted.

"Bayo is fine. He stayed out for 45 minutes after the game, and missed my post-game talk, because the Wycombe fans showed how much they love him and wanted photos and autographs and he just never says no. That's the mark of the man."

On the pitch, Scott Twine's 13th goal of the season early on proved the difference as the Dons leap-frogged their hosts into fourth place in League One.

Twine slammed home a rebound after David Stockdale had parried Theo Corbeanu's initial strike after 13 minutes.

The hosts almost levelled when Joe Jacobson headed inches wide from Garath McCleary's cross although just before the hour mark, Stockdale brilliantly palmed Corbeanu's diving header onto the crossbar to keep the deficit at just 1-0.

The hosts rallied late on and half-time sub Sam Vokes headed inches over the bar but they couldn't snatch a point.

On the Akinfenwa incident, MK Dons boss Liam Manning said: "It's really important to stress for me and the club that it doesn't represent the club. I was really disappointed to hear it.

"It's a shame because it takes away from the performance by the lads, it tarnishes it a little bit. It was a really good match and it just leaves a sour taste.

"We can only offer our apologies to Adebayo and Wycombe for it happening."

Match details supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Stockdale
  • 5StewartBooked at 72mins
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 3JacobsonBooked at 42minsSubstituted forVokesat 45'minutes
  • 2Grimmer
  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Thompson
  • 23Obita
  • 12McCleary
  • 19MehmetiSubstituted forHorganat 61'minutes
  • 18HanlanSubstituted forAkinfenwaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Vokes
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Horgan
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 26McCarthy
  • 31Przybek
  • 38Forino

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Cumming
  • 5O'Hora
  • 6DarlingBooked at 64mins
  • 3Lewington
  • 2Watson
  • 16McEachranSubstituted forBoatengat 53'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 14CoventryBooked at 90mins
  • 21HarvieBooked at 45mins
  • 11CorbeanuSubstituted forWickhamat 73'minutes
  • 20ParrottBooked at 67mins
  • 9TwineBooked at 42mins

Substitutes

  • 10Eisa
  • 18Boateng
  • 19Wickham
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 24Bird
  • 25Ilunga
  • 26Davies
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
7,345

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, MK Dons 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, MK Dons 1.

  3. Booking

    Conor Coventry (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Conor Coventry (MK Dons).

  5. Post update

    David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Hiram Boateng (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).

  8. Post update

    Scott Twine (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).

  10. Post update

    Conor Coventry (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Curtis Thompson tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.

  13. Booking

    Hiram Boateng (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Connor Wickham (MK Dons).

  15. Post update

    Ryan Tafazolli (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Troy Parrott (MK Dons).

  17. Post update

    Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Troy Parrott (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Wickham.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Adebayo Akinfenwa replaces Brandon Hanlan.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Garath McCleary with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham27175548183056
2Wigan25174447242355
3Sunderland29166753391454
4MK Dons29157748321652
5Wycombe29157746341252
6Oxford Utd28147750331749
7Plymouth28138747351247
8Sheff Wed27111063732543
9Ipswich29118104738941
10Burton28116113534139
11Portsmouth2610882925438
12Cambridge2891093840-237
13Accrington28107113545-1037
14Bolton27105123937235
15Charlton2796123432233
16Shrewsbury2988132731-432
17Cheltenham28711103246-1432
18Lincoln City2787123236-431
19Fleetwood2879124249-730
20Wimbledon27611103240-829
21Morecambe2877144055-1528
22Crewe2857162447-2322
23Gillingham28310152351-2819
24Doncaster2854192052-3219
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC