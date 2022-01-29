Match ends, Barnsley 0, Bournemouth 1.
Promotion-chasing Bournemouth put back-to-back Championship defeats behind them as Philip Billing's goal gave them victory at bottom club Barnsley.
Billing headed home Dominic Solanke's cross and should have doubled the lead before half-time when he shot over from close range following good work on the left by Ryan Christie.
Barnsley, whose head coach Poya Asbaghi was again absent because of illness, threatened either side of the break as Mark Travers saved well from Callum Styles and Devante Cole.
The Tykes had only scored eight goals in 12 previous home league games and drew a blank in front of their own fans for the seventh time in the league this season despite a determined second-half effort as Bournemouth held on for the three points despite the late dismissal of Gary Cahill for a poor challenge on Cole.
They remain third in the table, but only one point behind Blackburn in the race for an automatic promotion spot, while Barnsley stay rooted to the bottom, still eight points from safety.
With a depleted squad and no signings made so far in the transfer window, Barnsley gave first league starts to Remy Vita and Matty Wolfe, but they had to rely on scraps of possession in the first half as Scott Parker's Cherries thrived against an inexperienced midfield.
It took almost half an hour for the home side to call Travers into action for the first time, the keeper pushing away Aaron Leya Iseka's shot, and Solanke was only just too high with a header as Bournemouth sought to extend the lead provided by Billing.
Jefferson Lerma and Cahill tested home keeper Brad Collins with second-half headers, while the Tykes sent on 18-year-old Aiden Marsh from their youthful bench for his debut in place of Wolfe and he almost made it an afternoon to remember with a left-foot effort from outside the box which was kept out by Travers.
He also had to save from Michael Helik and Styles as Barnsley mounted a strong finish to try and avoid a fourth successive league defeat.
But even with the Cherries down to 10 men after Cahill's first red card since August 2017, it was in vain and they have now gone 11 Championship games without a win. With just two days left to add reinforcements, the prospect of League One football next season looks increasingly likely.
Line-ups
Barnsley
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Collins
- 15Moon
- 30Helik
- 6Andersen
- 2Williams
- 21PalmerSubstituted forBensonat 68'minutes
- 33WolfeSubstituted forMarshat 78'minutes
- 4Styles
- 26Vita
- 44Cole
- 11Leya Iseka
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 10Benson
- 23Hondermarck
- 32Sraha
- 37Marsh
- 42Bremang
- 46Thompson
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 42Travers
- 17Stacey
- 24CahillBooked at 88mins
- 5Kelly
- 33ZemuraBooked at 90mins
- 8Lerma
- 22Pearson
- 29Billing
- 10ChristieSubstituted forHillat 89'minutes
- 9SolankeBooked at 71mins
- 32AnthonySubstituted forLoweat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Marcondes
- 18Lowe
- 20Davis
- 23Hill
- 26Kilkenny
- 39Moriah-Welsh
- 40Dennis
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 11,972
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Bournemouth 1.
Booking
Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Offside, Barnsley. Aiden Marsh tries a through ball, but Devante Cole is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Philip Billing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aiden Marsh (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. James Hill replaces Ryan Christie.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Gary Cahill (Bournemouth) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gary Cahill (Bournemouth).
Post update
Devante Cole (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Styles (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Williams with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Williams (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Styles.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Jaidon Anthony.
Post update
Attempt saved. Michal Helik (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aiden Marsh with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Remy Vita (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Styles.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aiden Marsh (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Leya Iseka.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Aiden Marsh replaces Matthew Wolfe.
Post update
Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).
Post update
Jordan Williams (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Mads Andersen.
