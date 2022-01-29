Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley0BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1

Barnsley 0-1 Bournemouth: Cherries pick up valuable win at bottom club

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Philip Billing scores for Bournemouth
Philip Billing joined Bournemouth from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2019

Promotion-chasing Bournemouth put back-to-back Championship defeats behind them as Philip Billing's goal gave them victory at bottom club Barnsley.

Billing headed home Dominic Solanke's cross and should have doubled the lead before half-time when he shot over from close range following good work on the left by Ryan Christie.

Barnsley, whose head coach Poya Asbaghi was again absent because of illness, threatened either side of the break as Mark Travers saved well from Callum Styles and Devante Cole.

The Tykes had only scored eight goals in 12 previous home league games and drew a blank in front of their own fans for the seventh time in the league this season despite a determined second-half effort as Bournemouth held on for the three points despite the late dismissal of Gary Cahill for a poor challenge on Cole.

They remain third in the table, but only one point behind Blackburn in the race for an automatic promotion spot, while Barnsley stay rooted to the bottom, still eight points from safety.

With a depleted squad and no signings made so far in the transfer window, Barnsley gave first league starts to Remy Vita and Matty Wolfe, but they had to rely on scraps of possession in the first half as Scott Parker's Cherries thrived against an inexperienced midfield.

It took almost half an hour for the home side to call Travers into action for the first time, the keeper pushing away Aaron Leya Iseka's shot, and Solanke was only just too high with a header as Bournemouth sought to extend the lead provided by Billing.

Jefferson Lerma and Cahill tested home keeper Brad Collins with second-half headers, while the Tykes sent on 18-year-old Aiden Marsh from their youthful bench for his debut in place of Wolfe and he almost made it an afternoon to remember with a left-foot effort from outside the box which was kept out by Travers.

He also had to save from Michael Helik and Styles as Barnsley mounted a strong finish to try and avoid a fourth successive league defeat.

But even with the Cherries down to 10 men after Cahill's first red card since August 2017, it was in vain and they have now gone 11 Championship games without a win. With just two days left to add reinforcements, the prospect of League One football next season looks increasingly likely.

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Collins
  • 15Moon
  • 30Helik
  • 6Andersen
  • 2Williams
  • 21PalmerSubstituted forBensonat 68'minutes
  • 33WolfeSubstituted forMarshat 78'minutes
  • 4Styles
  • 26Vita
  • 44Cole
  • 11Leya Iseka

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 10Benson
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 32Sraha
  • 37Marsh
  • 42Bremang
  • 46Thompson

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 24CahillBooked at 88mins
  • 5Kelly
  • 33ZemuraBooked at 90mins
  • 8Lerma
  • 22Pearson
  • 29Billing
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forHillat 89'minutes
  • 9SolankeBooked at 71mins
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forLoweat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Marcondes
  • 18Lowe
  • 20Davis
  • 23Hill
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 39Moriah-Welsh
  • 40Dennis
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
11,972

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home4
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnsley 0, Bournemouth 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Bournemouth 1.

  3. Booking

    Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Barnsley. Aiden Marsh tries a through ball, but Devante Cole is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Philip Billing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aiden Marsh (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. James Hill replaces Ryan Christie.

  8. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Gary Cahill (Bournemouth) for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gary Cahill (Bournemouth).

  10. Post update

    Devante Cole (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Styles (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Williams with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Williams (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Styles.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Jaidon Anthony.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michal Helik (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aiden Marsh with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Remy Vita (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Styles.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aiden Marsh (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Leya Iseka.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Aiden Marsh replaces Matthew Wolfe.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).

  19. Post update

    Jordan Williams (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Mads Andersen.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by No Display Name, today at 17:40

    A win's a win but Oh Dear. Cherries make heavy work of demoralised disorganised releagtion fodder.

    Cahillini needs a good rest. He is S-L-O-W, and the dark arts get you two cards.

    Need more goals.

  • Comment posted by nudgetastic, today at 17:28

    Bournemouth with Jordan Zemura P19 W14 D4 L1
    Bournemouth without Jordan Zemura P9 W1 D3 L5
    The lad needs to play even if he is on crutches!

  • Comment posted by blootoofbloo, today at 17:19

    Barnsley get chopped again ,hahaha!

    • Reply posted by Oakwellnell, today at 17:36

      Oakwellnell replied:
      Is this a Bolton fan paying attention to the super reds?

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:07

    The Cherries badly needed this after their recent slump. Scruffy wins are important.

  • Comment posted by Maggie , today at 17:07

    Good spirited performance from Barnsley. Good to see after too many lacklustre performances. No points from today but encouraging signs.

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 17:04

    Doesn't matter how many goals, still 3 points for a win and we hung on thankfully! 🍒🍒🍒

    • Reply posted by Wendyo, today at 17:42

      Wendyo replied:
      Indeed, but these kind of wins sure make you nervy! UTCIAD 🍒 🍒

  • Comment posted by AFC Parker The Bus, today at 17:00

    Some say a wins a win, but another unconvincing performance with wasted chances. Be more clinical in front of goal, move the ball quicker & precisely. Not all about powerful final shots either. Make it count. Another very casual & tentative performance & surprise surprise it keeps Barnsley in the game, they could smell it. Zemura defending set piece. Still way off what it takes. Believe! 🍒⚽️👊🏻

  • Comment posted by rob9, today at 16:59

    I will take any win at the moment because of the team isn't playing as they were at the beginning of the season but I know that they will start coming good again

    • Reply posted by Kikibella25, today at 17:21

      Kikibella25 replied:
      Any win is a good win! 🙂

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5West Brom29129834241045
6Middlesbrough2813693226645
7Huddersfield2912983834445
8Nottm Forest2812793829943
9Coventry2711793531440
10Luton2710983832639
11Stoke28116113330339
12Sheff Utd2610793332137
13Preston2891093335-237
14Blackpool28107112933-437
15Millwall279992929036
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Swansea2688102834-632
18Hull2895142531-632
19Birmingham2888123042-1232
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2756162353-3021
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2728171742-2514
View full Championship table

