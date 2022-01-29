Last updated on .From the section Championship

Kal Naismith went close for Luton in a goalless first half

Blackburn stayed in the Championship's top two despite being held by Luton Town in a drab goalless draw.

Hosts Luton came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 40th minute when forward Cameron Jerome struck the post.

The Hatters had earlier gone close through Kal Naismith, who dragged an effort narrowly wide after 30 minutes.

Rovers created little and are now just one point clear of third-place Bournemouth having played a game more.

Blackburn were missing Championship top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz on international duty with Chile.

And Tony Mowbray's side's suffered another blow in attack when striker Sam Gallagher went off with concussion shortly after half-time.

The visitors rarely troubled Luton, who jumped up to 10th, six points off the top six.

Nathan Jones' team also created little in the second period and seemed content with a draw at full-time.