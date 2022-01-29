Championship
LutonLuton Town0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Luton Town 0-0 Blackburn Rovers: Rovers stay second in Championship after goalless draw at Luton

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Kal Naismith of Luton Town battles with Deyovaisio Zeefuik of Blackburn Rovers
Kal Naismith went close for Luton in a goalless first half

Blackburn stayed in the Championship's top two despite being held by Luton Town in a drab goalless draw.

Hosts Luton came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 40th minute when forward Cameron Jerome struck the post.

The Hatters had earlier gone close through Kal Naismith, who dragged an effort narrowly wide after 30 minutes.

Rovers created little and are now just one point clear of third-place Bournemouth having played a game more.

Blackburn were missing Championship top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz on international duty with Chile.

And Tony Mowbray's side's suffered another blow in attack when striker Sam Gallagher went off with concussion shortly after half-time.

The visitors rarely troubled Luton, who jumped up to 10th, six points off the top six.

Nathan Jones' team also created little in the second period and seemed content with a draw at full-time.

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Shea
  • 15LockyerBooked at 47mins
  • 32Osho
  • 4Naismith
  • 2BreeBooked at 29mins
  • 22CampbellSubstituted forBerryat 83'minutes
  • 23Lansbury
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 29Bell
  • 24OnyedinmaSubstituted forMuskweat 70'minutes
  • 35JeromeSubstituted forCornickat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 7Cornick
  • 8Berry
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 16Burke
  • 21Isted
  • 26Muskwe

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1KaminskiBooked at 90mins
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van HeckeBooked at 28mins
  • 16Wharton
  • 2Nyambe
  • 27Travis
  • 4Johnson
  • 20EdunSubstituted forRankin-Costelloat 23'minutes
  • 21BuckleySubstituted forAyalaat 76'minutes
  • 42Zeefuik
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forButterworthat 51'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ayala
  • 6Davenport
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 14Butterworth
  • 17Chapman
  • 35Garrett
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
9,987

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).

  4. Post update

    Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Berry (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Booking

    Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Harry Cornick (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Scott Wharton.

  9. Post update

    Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Ayala (Blackburn Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Bree with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Scott Wharton.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.

  14. Post update

    Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Deyovaisio Zeefuik.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Berry replaces Allan Campbell.

  18. Post update

    Henri Lansbury (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Ayala (Blackburn Rovers).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Daniel Ayala replaces John Buckley.

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by No Display Name, today at 17:38

    Blackburn looking tootless and anaemic without the Big Guy.

    What odds he never plays for them again?

    • Reply posted by CD93, today at 17:40

      CD93 replied:
      Lol, he's going nowhere.

  • Comment posted by caroleandwill, today at 17:29

    ‘ Nathan Jones' team also created little in the second period and seemed content with a draw at full-time. ‘

    Apart from forcing 4 corners, and 2 free kicks just outside the Rovers box in the last 6 minutes!! There was only one team trying to win this match…

  • Comment posted by gary miller, today at 17:27

    A decent point at a team that are decent especially on home turf as Fulham and Bournemouth will agree we have to grind results out at the minute due to injuries and absentees due to international call ups another week to get bodies back and an eventful last couple of days on the transfer front and who knows up the blue and whites.

    • Reply posted by AlfRenyi, today at 17:42

      AlfRenyi replied:
      Is this stream of consciousness your tribute to James Joyce's `Ulysses' to mark the centenary of its publication?

  • Comment posted by CD93, today at 17:15

    Decent result for Rovers under the circumstances - Daniel Ayala up top! Unbelievable.

  • Comment posted by Take me Tats Mum, today at 17:12

    COYH, not an easy team to beat at home. There isn't much between the teams (mostly) in this league.

  • Comment posted by roversthroughandthrough, today at 17:12

    Good result for Rovers despite a poor performance it seems. Another useful point away from home, and (it has to be remembered) with an under-strength team.

  • Comment posted by Mr T, today at 17:07

    Come on Blackburn, you cannot win them all. A draw is better than loosing. But got to do better otherwise forget automatic promotion or even the playoff.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:17

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      And correctly spelling 'losing' is better than spelling it 'loosing'.

  • Comment posted by Pukki Party, today at 17:05

    Absolute shocker of a game

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:05

    Another missed opportunity by Rovers in their quest to go up but all credit to the Hatters who must also fancy their chances of making the playoffs.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5West Brom29129834241045
6Middlesbrough2813693226645
7Huddersfield2912983834445
8Nottm Forest2812793829943
9Coventry2711793531440
10Luton2710983832639
11Stoke28116113330339
12Sheff Utd2610793332137
13Preston2891093335-237
14Blackpool28107112933-437
15Millwall279992929036
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Swansea2688102834-632
18Hull2895142531-632
19Birmingham2888123042-1232
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2756162353-3021
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2728171742-2514
View full Championship table

