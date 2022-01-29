Match ends, Luton Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Blackburn stayed in the Championship's top two despite being held by Luton Town in a drab goalless draw.
Hosts Luton came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 40th minute when forward Cameron Jerome struck the post.
The Hatters had earlier gone close through Kal Naismith, who dragged an effort narrowly wide after 30 minutes.
Rovers created little and are now just one point clear of third-place Bournemouth having played a game more.
Blackburn were missing Championship top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz on international duty with Chile.
And Tony Mowbray's side's suffered another blow in attack when striker Sam Gallagher went off with concussion shortly after half-time.
The visitors rarely troubled Luton, who jumped up to 10th, six points off the top six.
Nathan Jones' team also created little in the second period and seemed content with a draw at full-time.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Shea
- 15LockyerBooked at 47mins
- 32Osho
- 4Naismith
- 2BreeBooked at 29mins
- 22CampbellSubstituted forBerryat 83'minutes
- 23Lansbury
- 17Mpanzu
- 29Bell
- 24OnyedinmaSubstituted forMuskweat 70'minutes
- 35JeromeSubstituted forCornickat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Potts
- 7Cornick
- 8Berry
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 16Burke
- 21Isted
- 26Muskwe
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1KaminskiBooked at 90mins
- 26Lenihan
- 25van HeckeBooked at 28mins
- 16Wharton
- 2Nyambe
- 27Travis
- 4Johnson
- 20EdunSubstituted forRankin-Costelloat 23'minutes
- 21BuckleySubstituted forAyalaat 76'minutes
- 42Zeefuik
- 9GallagherSubstituted forButterworthat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ayala
- 6Davenport
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 13Pears
- 14Butterworth
- 17Chapman
- 35Garrett
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 9,987
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Post update
Foul by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).
Post update
Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Berry (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Harry Cornick (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Scott Wharton.
Post update
Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Bree with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Scott Wharton.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
Post update
Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Deyovaisio Zeefuik.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Berry replaces Allan Campbell.
Post update
Henri Lansbury (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Daniel Ayala replaces John Buckley.
