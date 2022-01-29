Championship
FulhamFulham1BlackpoolBlackpool1

Fulham 1-1 Blackpool: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores 28th goal of season but Championship leaders held

Josh Bowler scored Blackpool's winner when they beat Fulham in the reverse fixture at Bloomfield Road in September
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 28th goal of the season but Championship leaders Fulham were pegged back by an impressive Blackpool side in an entertaining game at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic tapped home from close range to reward the Cottagers' early dominance, with Harry Wilson and Fabio Carvalho both coming close to adding a second.

The game was held up for more than 40 minutes just after the quarter-hour mark because of a medical emergency in the crowd, and Blackpool improved drastically after the resumption.

Both sides hit the woodwork - Fulham twice, Blackpool once - but the visitors deservedly earned a point as CJ Hamilton pounced on Tosin Adarabioyo's error to set up Josh Bowler for a tap-in.

Despite the equaliser, Fulham's cushion at the top remains five points after second-placed Blackburn were held at Luton, and Marco Silva's side also have a game in hand on Rovers.

The hosts had scored 22 goals in chalking up four successive wins in January, only six fewer than Blackpool's total for the entire season, and another emphatic win looked on the cards after Mitrovic's opener.

The Serbia striker has already surpassed his best scoring season, having netted 26 when Fulham won promotion from the Championship in 2019-20, and few will have been easier than the one Carvalho's square ball set up on a plate here.

Had a wonderful Wilson lob dropped in, rather than inches wide, Blackpool might have been blown away but, once play resumed after lengthy treatment for an unwell fan, they went toe-to-toe with the table toppers.

Callum Connolly's free-kick was well saved by Fulham keeper Marek Rodak and the excellent Bowler curled on to the bar after cutting inside from the right.

Blackpool did ride their luck at times at the other end, Jordan Thorniley heading a Carvalho cross on to his own post before the teenage Fulham forward was denied by the upright after a sublime solo run and one-two with Neeskens Kebano early in the second half.

The Seasiders were also thankful to referee Peter Bankes for deciding a dangerous high boot from Kenny Dougall, that appeared to catch Harrison Reed flush in the face, was only worthy of a yellow card, not red.

With both goalkeepers busy either side of Bowler's equaliser - Seasiders stopper Daniel Grimshaw thwarting Mitrovic and Wilson, while Fulham's Rodak denied Jordan Gabriel and Hamilton - a point apiece was a fair result and a particularly pleasing one for promoted Blackpool, who have now taken four points off the leaders this season.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 4OdoiBooked at 26minsSubstituted forKnockaertat 83'minutes
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 10Cairney
  • 6ReedSubstituted forChalobahat 73'minutes
  • 8WilsonBooked at 75mins
  • 28CarvalhoBooked at 68mins
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 73'minutes
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 11Knockaert
  • 12Chalobah
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 25Onomah

Blackpool

Formation 5-4-1

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 4Lawrence-GabrielBooked at 90mins
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 26Keogh
  • 34Thorniley
  • 35Sterling
  • 11Bowler
  • 2Connolly
  • 12DougallBooked at 39mins
  • 22Hamilton
  • 19LaverySubstituted forYatesat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Dale
  • 9Yates
  • 13Moore
  • 14Madine
  • 15Robson
  • 20Casey
  • 27Kirk
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
19,092

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 1, Blackpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Blackpool 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).

  4. Post update

    Richard Keogh (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Blackpool).

  8. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Callum Connolly (Blackpool).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham).

  11. Post update

    Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joe Bryan (Fulham).

  16. Post update

    Josh Bowler (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Fulham. Joe Bryan tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Muniz is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Anthony Knockaert replaces Denis Odoi.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by FootballFan48, today at 18:33

    And another thing! My first visit to watch Fulham at the Cottage was about 1962-63. Fulham beat Blackpool 4-3. I went because my dad wanted to see Stanley Matthews. Unforgettable.

  • Comment posted by FootballFan48, today at 18:26

    I wasn't at the match, so entertaining to read the comments. It seems a sense of humour is needed by some! Well done to both sides. It's just a typical weeks football. ( Fulham fan for 60 years. Not easy! )

  • Comment posted by chris lenon, today at 17:54

    Weak refereeing. The foul from behind by 2 on cavalho merited red, but not even yellow?
    Blackpool played well in the second half.

  • Comment posted by I8Skate, today at 17:52

    Blackpool were a Tower above fool ham

    • Reply posted by No Display Name, today at 17:56

      No Display Name replied:
      Rock-Hard Blackpool give Fulham a taste of the stick.

  • Comment posted by GrammarFreak, today at 17:51

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by BH 1955, today at 17:50

    Blackpool favourites for religation. Prior to the start of the season. Have been excellent. So much for Pundits. 4 points taken from Fulham this season. They weren't as overwhelmed as some teams playing Fulham. No doubts Fulham in the prem next season. utmp.

    • Reply posted by dyetheskygreen, today at 18:16

      dyetheskygreen replied:
      Brought your own referee with you, and if there wasn't a 40 minute delay you'd have been smashed. You got lucky mid table obscurity

  • Comment posted by the-juice, today at 17:49

    Thanks Fulham you just cost me a grand

    • Reply posted by Ben, today at 17:54

      Ben replied:
      No they didn't. You cost yourself a grand by not forecasting the correct score.

  • Comment posted by Fulham_Fan, today at 17:49

    I’m so glad we only play Blackpool twice in a season. Very well organised team who despite the HUGE gulf in finances they have our number. 4 points out of 6 from us. Well done Blackpool and good luck for rest of season!

    • Reply posted by dyetheskygreen, today at 18:17

      dyetheskygreen replied:
      Yeah enjoy your trip back to Lancashire, that's I'd you were at the game,

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 17:48

    Bournemouth ✅ Millwall ✅ Luton draw ✅ Middlesbrough ✅ QPR ✅ Fulham ❌ Cheers

    • Reply posted by Beeb account, today at 17:57

      Beeb account replied:
      Mug

  • Comment posted by Sun1ny, today at 17:48

    Well done Blackpool.

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 17:46

    Mitrovich is a very special player for Fulham. Always performs in the Championship and I just with a manager could be found to inspire him to score more when Fulham next get promotion.

    • Reply posted by none set, today at 18:05

      none set replied:
      Score more?????? 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 17:45

    Very good draw Pool to take 4 points this season off probably the future champions of this league is amazing really

  • Comment posted by all together, today at 17:44

    Blackpool have not lost against the 5 this season brilliant piont

    • Reply posted by Ade Whitaker, today at 17:50

      Ade Whitaker replied:
      Top five. Yes, correct.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5West Brom29129834241045
6Middlesbrough2813693226645
7Huddersfield2912983834445
8Nottm Forest2812793829943
9Coventry2711793531440
10Luton2710983832639
11Stoke28116113330339
12Sheff Utd2610793332137
13Preston2891093335-237
14Blackpool28107112933-437
15Millwall279992929036
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Swansea2688102834-632
18Hull2895142531-632
19Birmingham2888123042-1232
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2756162353-3021
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2728171742-2514
View full Championship table

