Hull City v Swansea City

HullHull City15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|27
|17
|6
|4
|73
|25
|48
|57
|2
|Blackburn
|28
|15
|7
|6
|45
|30
|15
|52
|3
|Bournemouth
|27
|14
|7
|6
|43
|24
|19
|49
|4
|QPR
|27
|14
|6
|7
|40
|31
|9
|48
|5
|West Brom
|28
|12
|9
|7
|34
|22
|12
|45
|6
|Huddersfield
|29
|12
|9
|8
|38
|34
|4
|45
|7
|Nottm Forest
|28
|12
|7
|9
|38
|29
|9
|43
|8
|Middlesbrough
|27
|12
|6
|9
|31
|26
|5
|42
|9
|Coventry
|26
|11
|7
|8
|35
|30
|5
|40
|10
|Stoke
|28
|11
|6
|11
|33
|30
|3
|39
|11
|Luton
|26
|10
|8
|8
|38
|32
|6
|38
|12
|Sheff Utd
|25
|10
|6
|9
|33
|32
|1
|36
|13
|Preston
|27
|9
|9
|9
|31
|33
|-2
|36
|14
|Blackpool
|27
|10
|6
|11
|28
|32
|-4
|36
|15
|Millwall
|26
|8
|9
|9
|27
|29
|-2
|33
|16
|Bristol City
|28
|9
|6
|13
|36
|49
|-13
|33
|17
|Swansea
|25
|8
|8
|9
|28
|32
|-4
|32
|18
|Birmingham
|28
|8
|8
|12
|30
|42
|-12
|32
|19
|Hull
|27
|8
|5
|14
|23
|31
|-8
|29
|20
|Cardiff
|26
|6
|5
|15
|28
|47
|-19
|23
|21
|Reading
|27
|8
|4
|15
|33
|51
|-18
|22
|22
|Peterborough
|26
|5
|5
|16
|23
|53
|-30
|20
|23
|Derby
|27
|8
|11
|8
|26
|26
|0
|14
|24
|Barnsley
|26
|2
|8
|16
|17
|41
|-24
|14
A revealing look at the contrasting fortunes of Beckham, Zidane and Ronaldo following the 1998 World Cup
Scott Mills counts down your Top 40 and plays out his biggest hits