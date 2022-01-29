Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 4, Reading 0.
Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes' double helped QPR thump a struggling Reading side who lost their fifth Championship game in a row.
The forward scored with two first-half headers before team-mate Luke Amos fired the ball in off the bar.
Jimmy Dunne nodded home after the break to add further gloss to the win as the hosts kept up their promotion push and held on to fourth place in the table.
The scoreline means Reading have conceded more than 20 league goals in a calendar month for the first time since September 1930.
The Royals applied good pressure early on, with George Puscas shooting just over before team-mate Lucas Joao's header forced QPR goalkeeper David Marshall into a smart reaction save..
Rangers asserted their authority when Chris Willock drove forward on the counter-attack and drilled in a cross from the right, which Dykes met powerfully to score.
Wave after wave of QPR attacks followed as Stefan Johansen whistled a 20-yard strike just wide, while Dykes nearly grabbed his second from Lee Wallace's pull-back.
Amos then shot against the inside of the post, before Dykes finally found the back of the net again from Albert Adomah's cross.
Just two minutes later, Reading hearts sank further when Amos smashed the ball high into the net after he had launched a break following a corner at the other end.
Any hope of the visitors getting a foothold in the game was ended when Rangers defender Dunne put another header past keeper Luke Southwood, who did prevent a Dykes hat-trick by tipping away a volley.
Reading remain one place and two points above the relegation zone, but having played more games than the sides below them.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 25Marshall
- 4DickieBooked at 44mins
- 20Dunne
- 6Barbet
- 37AdomahBooked at 49mins
- 15FieldBooked at 90mins
- 7Johansen
- 3WallaceBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSandersonat 66'minutes
- 8AmosSubstituted forThomasat 65'minutes
- 21WillockSubstituted forAustinat 71'minutes
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 11Austin
- 12Ball
- 14Thomas
- 17Dozzell
- 22Odubajo
- 28Sanderson
- 32Walsh
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Southwood
- 17Yiadom
- 3Holmes
- 4Morrison
- 21Baba
- 15Drinkwater
- 28LaurentSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 59'minutes
- 8RinomhotaBooked at 48mins
- 10SwiftBooked at 72mins
- 47PuscasSubstituted forEjariaat 45'minutes
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 14Ejaria
- 19Dele-Bashiru
- 26Hein
- 32Camara
- 39Clarke
- 48Ashcroft
- 49Abrefa
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 4, Reading 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andy Yiadom (Reading) right footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John Swift.
Post update
Attempt saved. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Offside, Reading. Tom Dele-Bashiru tries a through ball, but Andy Yiadom is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.
Post update
Offside, Reading. Abdul Rahman Baba tries a through ball, but Lucas João is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andy Yiadom (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Dele-Bashiru.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dion Sanderson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas João.
Post update
Foul by Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading).
Post update
Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
John Swift (Reading) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
