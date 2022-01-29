Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers4ReadingReading0

Queens Park Rangers 4-0 Reading: Lyndon Dykes double helps sink Royals

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments16

Dykes
Scotland international striker Lyndon Dykes made it 10 goals for the season for QPR in all competitions

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes' double helped QPR thump a struggling Reading side who lost their fifth Championship game in a row.

The forward scored with two first-half headers before team-mate Luke Amos fired the ball in off the bar.

Jimmy Dunne nodded home after the break to add further gloss to the win as the hosts kept up their promotion push and held on to fourth place in the table.

The scoreline means Reading have conceded more than 20 league goals in a calendar month for the first time since September 1930.

The Royals applied good pressure early on, with George Puscas shooting just over before team-mate Lucas Joao's header forced QPR goalkeeper David Marshall into a smart reaction save..

Rangers asserted their authority when Chris Willock drove forward on the counter-attack and drilled in a cross from the right, which Dykes met powerfully to score.

Wave after wave of QPR attacks followed as Stefan Johansen whistled a 20-yard strike just wide, while Dykes nearly grabbed his second from Lee Wallace's pull-back.

Amos then shot against the inside of the post, before Dykes finally found the back of the net again from Albert Adomah's cross.

Just two minutes later, Reading hearts sank further when Amos smashed the ball high into the net after he had launched a break following a corner at the other end.

Any hope of the visitors getting a foothold in the game was ended when Rangers defender Dunne put another header past keeper Luke Southwood, who did prevent a Dykes hat-trick by tipping away a volley.

Reading remain one place and two points above the relegation zone, but having played more games than the sides below them.

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Marshall
  • 4DickieBooked at 44mins
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 37AdomahBooked at 49mins
  • 15FieldBooked at 90mins
  • 7Johansen
  • 3WallaceBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSandersonat 66'minutes
  • 8AmosSubstituted forThomasat 65'minutes
  • 21WillockSubstituted forAustinat 71'minutes
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 11Austin
  • 12Ball
  • 14Thomas
  • 17Dozzell
  • 22Odubajo
  • 28Sanderson
  • 32Walsh

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 17Yiadom
  • 3Holmes
  • 4Morrison
  • 21Baba
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 28LaurentSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 59'minutes
  • 8RinomhotaBooked at 48mins
  • 10SwiftBooked at 72mins
  • 47PuscasSubstituted forEjariaat 45'minutes
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 14Ejaria
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 26Hein
  • 32Camara
  • 39Clarke
  • 48Ashcroft
  • 49Abrefa
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamReading
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home16
Away18
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home19
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 4, Reading 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 4, Reading 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Yiadom (Reading) right footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John Swift.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Booking

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Reading. Tom Dele-Bashiru tries a through ball, but Andy Yiadom is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Reading. Abdul Rahman Baba tries a through ball, but Lucas João is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andy Yiadom (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Dele-Bashiru.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  13. Post update

    Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dion Sanderson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas João.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading).

  18. Post update

    Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    John Swift (Reading) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by qpr, today at 17:35

    He's here, he's there, he's every ....ing where. Lyndon dykes,Lyndon dykes. The last time that song was sung with conviction was about the great Stan bowles

  • Comment posted by stephen peacock, today at 17:32

    Usual garbage. Reading down, clueless, no fight. Manager should go.

  • Comment posted by jonmel83, today at 17:32

    I now generally believe our owner is trying to tank the club so we fall down the leagues so much he can sell the land where the ground is and then leave the club in the crapper

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:27

    Can't see Reading staying up this season.

  • Comment posted by Rock on, today at 17:17

    The scoreline flatters us a bit as Reading had plenty of the ball but lacked the clinical finishing. Great atmosphere and thoroughly enjoyed the game...

    • Reply posted by Crumpy247, today at 17:28

      Crumpy247 replied:
      Do it doesn't. Apart from the 1st 10mins we battered them.. We played well but Reading are in BIG trouble

  • Comment posted by crw1990, today at 17:16

    Not looking good for Reading. Let’s hope Oxford and Wycombe don’t come up so we can at least get some local derbies next season.

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 17:25

      Nick replied:
      Reckon those two would fancy their chances against us as well.

  • Comment posted by Mo Tersickle, today at 17:13

    Mark Warburton = top Man

  • Comment posted by RazzleDazzle, today at 17:11

    And another 3 in the bag…a joy to watch the mighty Rrrs rise up the table towards automatic promotion….Everybody fears QPR now

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 17:26

      alterf replied:
      Don't hex it|

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:06

    The Royals are a mess.

  • Comment posted by I8Skate, today at 17:05

    Reading // Derby // Barnsley for the DROP

  • Comment posted by urz, today at 17:04

    Mr Dai
    In the last 10 league games Reading have managed to get just 5 points
    In the last 5 league games it’s 0 points.
    So please put Pauno out of his misery. He has to go NOW if you care about Reading FC and at least give us some chance of staying up this season. I’m sure Pauno’s a nice chap but under his management RFC’s slogan is;
    Defence = shambles, Midfield = non-existent, Attack = blunt

    • Reply posted by Simon J, today at 17:21

      Simon J replied:
      Rumour has it that they can't afford to end his contract

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5West Brom29129834241045
6Middlesbrough2813693226645
7Huddersfield2912983834445
8Nottm Forest2812793829943
9Coventry2711793531440
10Luton2710983832639
11Stoke28116113330339
12Sheff Utd2610793332137
13Preston2891093335-237
14Blackpool28107112933-437
15Millwall279992929036
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Swansea2688102834-632
18Hull2895142531-632
19Birmingham2888123042-1232
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2756162353-3021
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2728171742-2514
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport