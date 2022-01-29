Last updated on .From the section Championship

Billy Sharp's goal was his ninth of the season for Sheffield United - and 258th of his career

Billy Sharp became the Championship's all-time leading scorer as Sheffield United cruised past struggling Peterborough at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Sharp broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, finding the bottom corner with a hooked shot on the turn to put the visitors deservedly ahead.

The goal was the 35-year-old's 122nd in the second tier, the most for any player since the First Division rebranded in August 2004.

"I'm relieved I've finally got it. It's been talked about for a few weeks now," Sharp told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I won't be around for much longer. Hopefully (Aleksandar) Mitrovic doesn't stay in the Championship much longer. He scores so many goals.

"I know there are people chasing me down. To be at the top is really nice and special for me. I'm not done yet, I'm ready to add a few more."

Posh's Callum Morton poked the ball into his own net after 80 minutes to wrap up the win for the Blades.

United's victory saw them rise to 11th in the table, six points off the play-off places, while Peterborough remain in the bottom three, two points from safety.

Sharp at 122 and counting

Sharp had equalled David Nugent's record from the penalty spot against Preston North End on 18 January.

And 5,072 days since his first second-tier goal - a header in March 2008 in a 2-1 win over Coventry City - the former Southampton and Leeds forward netted number 122 to claim the record outright.

The United captain had plenty of work to do, chesting down a loose touch from a Peterborough defender before poking the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Sheffield-born Sharp is the Blades' top scorer this season with nine goals, but has yet to be offered a contract extension beyond this summer.

The United captain won promotion from the Championship in the 2018-19 season with the Bramall Lane club, scoring 23 goals in 40 appearances.

Blades too sharp for sluggish Posh

Callum Morton's own goal made Sheffield United's sixth away win of the season certain

Paul Heckingbottom's side were good value for their win, with defender John Egan twice going close in the first half with powerful headers.

Rhian Brewster was lively down the right wing for the visitors, creating a series of chances before limping off with a muscle injury.

Peterborough's best opening came seconds before the half-time whistle when Jonson Clarke-Harris was denied by keeper Wes Foderingham when through on goal.

Sharp had a chance to seal the win with 15 minutes remaining, but could only blast the ball against Steven Benda when one-on-one with the Posh keeper.

The away side did get their second late on, though, as Chris Basham's header across goal deflected in off West Brom loanee Morton.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"It was always going to be a difficult game for us against very good opposition, but we have to find a way to avoid these sloppy goals.

"Some of the decisions we're making are incorrect and we know by now that the opposition are unforgiving, if they get chances to score goals.

"If we can find a way of getting ahead in these games - as you saw (in the 2-2 draw) at Birmingham - it gives the players real confidence and a lift.

"They weren't carving us open, they had a lot of set-pieces, a lot of possession which we dealt with, but we can't give Billy Sharp a chance like that, it's so avoidable."

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"He (Billy Sharp) looks after himself, he trains hard - fans don't see that.

"He responds to getting pushed. He has the hunger to score goals. That record will mean a lot to him.

"He's squeezing every little bit out of his legs for as long as he can. He's scoring goals in what is a really difficult league."