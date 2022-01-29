Championship
PeterboroughPeterborough United0Sheff UtdSheffield United2

Peterborough United 0-2 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp breaks Championship goals record

By Josef RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Billy Sharp scores for Sheffield United
Billy Sharp's goal was his ninth of the season for Sheffield United - and 258th of his career

Billy Sharp became the Championship's all-time leading scorer as Sheffield United cruised past struggling Peterborough at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Sharp broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, finding the bottom corner with a hooked shot on the turn to put the visitors deservedly ahead.

The goal was the 35-year-old's 122nd in the second tier, the most for any player since the First Division rebranded in August 2004.

"I'm relieved I've finally got it. It's been talked about for a few weeks now," Sharp told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I won't be around for much longer. Hopefully (Aleksandar) Mitrovic doesn't stay in the Championship much longer. He scores so many goals.

"I know there are people chasing me down. To be at the top is really nice and special for me. I'm not done yet, I'm ready to add a few more."

Posh's Callum Morton poked the ball into his own net after 80 minutes to wrap up the win for the Blades.

United's victory saw them rise to 11th in the table, six points off the play-off places, while Peterborough remain in the bottom three, two points from safety.

Sharp at 122 and counting

Sharp had equalled David Nugent's record from the penalty spot against Preston North End on 18 January.

And 5,072 days since his first second-tier goal - a header in March 2008 in a 2-1 win over Coventry City - the former Southampton and Leeds forward netted number 122 to claim the record outright.

The United captain had plenty of work to do, chesting down a loose touch from a Peterborough defender before poking the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Sheffield-born Sharp is the Blades' top scorer this season with nine goals, but has yet to be offered a contract extension beyond this summer.

The United captain won promotion from the Championship in the 2018-19 season with the Bramall Lane club, scoring 23 goals in 40 appearances.

Blades too sharp for sluggish Posh

Callum Morton scores an own goal
Callum Morton's own goal made Sheffield United's sixth away win of the season certain

Paul Heckingbottom's side were good value for their win, with defender John Egan twice going close in the first half with powerful headers.

Rhian Brewster was lively down the right wing for the visitors, creating a series of chances before limping off with a muscle injury.

Peterborough's best opening came seconds before the half-time whistle when Jonson Clarke-Harris was denied by keeper Wes Foderingham when through on goal.

Sharp had a chance to seal the win with 15 minutes remaining, but could only blast the ball against Steven Benda when one-on-one with the Posh keeper.

The away side did get their second late on, though, as Chris Basham's header across goal deflected in off West Brom loanee Morton.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"It was always going to be a difficult game for us against very good opposition, but we have to find a way to avoid these sloppy goals.

"Some of the decisions we're making are incorrect and we know by now that the opposition are unforgiving, if they get chances to score goals.

"If we can find a way of getting ahead in these games - as you saw (in the 2-2 draw) at Birmingham - it gives the players real confidence and a lift.

"They weren't carving us open, they had a lot of set-pieces, a lot of possession which we dealt with, but we can't give Billy Sharp a chance like that, it's so avoidable."

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"He (Billy Sharp) looks after himself, he trains hard - fans don't see that.

"He responds to getting pushed. He has the hunger to score goals. That record will mean a lot to him.

"He's squeezing every little bit out of his legs for as long as he can. He's scoring goals in what is a really difficult league."

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Benda
  • 6Kent
  • 4Thompson
  • 12Knight
  • 24Mumba
  • 42Fuchs
  • 11GrantSubstituted forRandallat 79'minutes
  • 21TomlinsonSubstituted forWardat 65'minutes
  • 15Poku
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 14MarriottSubstituted forMortonat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Szmodics
  • 13Cornell
  • 17Jones
  • 20Morton
  • 23Ward
  • 26Randall
  • 27Barker

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 16Norwood
  • 24HourihaneBooked at 62mins
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forFleckat 71'minutes
  • 7BrewsterSubstituted forMcGoldrickat 22'minutes
  • 10SharpSubstituted forMcBurnieat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 4Fleck
  • 8Berge
  • 9McBurnie
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 34Gordon
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
10,152

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home3
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 20:42

    sharp billy well done, southgate is considering, Na maybe not.
    ps no disrespect to peter boro,shame on me but i didn't think you were in the championship

  • Comment posted by From Rotherham and proud of it, today at 20:41

    Congratulations to Billy Sharp and the Blades From a Peterborough based Miller
    UTM UTB

  • Comment posted by ianmair, today at 20:41

    “All time leading goal scorer”….since it was rebranded in 2004!!!

  • Comment posted by clodagh rubbish, today at 20:32

    Derby out of bottom three in 3 weeks time

    • Reply posted by Tackle22, today at 20:39

      Tackle22 replied:
      I've had a £100 bet with my Forest loving golf buddy that the Rams will stay up! Its definitely affecting his game at the moment🤣 COYR!

  • Comment posted by HarleyD, today at 20:32

    Sharps nasty aggressive gestures to the Peterborough fans after his goal was uncalled for.

    • Reply posted by Woke juries pervert justice again, today at 20:46

      Woke juries pervert justice again replied:
      And you think that the abuse levelled at Sharp was ok ?

  • Comment posted by relegation favourites , today at 20:30

    I said two years ago that billy should hang his boots when he struggled with a bit of form in prem how wrong i was .so deadly in box .come on Blades push for play offs

  • Comment posted by GToon, today at 20:26

    Delighted for Sharp, from a Newcastle fan. He is a top professional and what English football is all about.

  • Comment posted by seamus24, today at 20:24

    Billy. Sharp. Scores. Goals. UTB.

  • Comment posted by pepuk, today at 20:22

    just got in from Posh/Sheffield Utd game(I live in Peterborough).First half even stevens,one good chance each.2nd half we slowly and completely neutralised PUFC.A good solid performance rounded off with a lovely 3 points and we out sang the home fans throughout the whole match .Scruffy goal but they all count,well done Billy Sharp.COYB

  • Comment posted by Sean56, today at 20:22

    Well done Billy, you've always been a great Blade...

  • Comment posted by MonkeyBoots, today at 20:20

    There's more important Sport going on around the World

  • Comment posted by expatred66, today at 20:18

    Congratulations Billy.. inspirational both on and off the field

  • Comment posted by Dex, today at 20:15

    This article has quickly been moved down the page by the beeb sports department.
    On a day when a record has been broken by Billy Sharp too.
    Hang your heads in shame.
    Usually disgraceful coverage from BBC Salford!

  • Comment posted by maaca, today at 20:12

    Best side in championship

  • Comment posted by hannah posh, today at 20:09

    League one for posh next season. Didn't really see much passion. Are the players responding to fergie or is fergie clueless? Been a fan for over 20 years and this season has been appalling. Sort it out now. Its embarrassing for the hard earned money that posh fans earn by working for it. Not renting season ticket for next season

  • Comment posted by bbc, today at 20:05

    Next season

    Looks like the mighty cufc get to hammer posh and conkers next season 😉

    • Reply posted by bbc, today at 20:26

      bbc replied:
      Ps....we still always have and always will hate you more than we do luton , stevenage , ipswich col u etc

  • Comment posted by Oh, today at 19:56

    As a Saints fan I feel he was never given a fair crack on the south coast. I still like seeing him do well as do most Saints fans I believe.

  • Comment posted by Woke juries pervert justice again, today at 19:54

    Hard earned win. Norwood has found his mojo again, quite brilliant. One day SU will score the goals their approach play deserves. Billy is more lethal when playing by instinct rather than when he has time to think.

    • Reply posted by Sam Platt, today at 19:59

      Sam Platt replied:
      Norwood MOM, and yet he committed what I believe to be two bookable offences, yet ref didn’t even issue one booking for him, I do find the refereeing very inconsistent in all leagues.

  • Comment posted by Sam Platt, today at 19:52

    I think this game proved two things, Sheffield United are a Championship side, not Premier League, and Peterborough are a League 1 side , not Championship.

Top Stories

