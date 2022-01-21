Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jill Scott has made five starts in the WSL this season

England and Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott is in talks over a potential short-term loan move.

Scott, 34, has attracted interest from several clubs in the Women's Super League this month.

Tottenham have shown strong interest and were in advanced talks but City are thought to be reluctant to allow Scott to join a league rival.

Aston Villa are reportedly external-link hoping to get a deal over the line, though several clubs remain in discussion.

The WSL January transfer window closes on 28 January with a 17:00 GMT deadline for domestic deals.

Scott signed a new two-year deal with City - who currently sit fifth in the WSL table - in June 2020, which combined a coaching role.

She spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton before earning selection for the Team GB squad at the 2021 Olympic Games.