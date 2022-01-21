Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Lee Evans has spent 31 years as a referee

Lee Evans will go into his new role as the Football Association of Wales' (FAW) referees boss hoping to boost numbers, especially at grassroots.

After a 31-year stint, Evans ended his days as the nation's top-ranked referee as the Cymru Premier resumed following a Covid-19 enforced break.

Speaking before The New Saints beat Connah's Quay Nomads 3-1, Evans said it would be a "sad occasion".

"We want to see referees at every [grassroots] match," he added.

"That's the goal."

During his refereeing career, Evans took charge of Europa League group stage matches as well as men's World Cup and Euro qualifying matches, following his promotion to a Category 1 UEFA Status in 2011.

As FAW match officials manager, external-link Evans will now oversee development and training of officials and try to entice more to take up the role.

He told BBC Radio Wales Sport: "I've been refereeing for 31 years and it's been really, really good to me."

Evans added: "You're a part of the game. We're not all going to make it as football players and there's an awful lot of us that are passionate about football and being passionate, then become a referee, then you're part of the game.

"And for me, I was fortunate. I travelled the world to 42 different European countries to referee... you can dream big and you can make it big if you want to.

"Being a referee you are a major part of the game because without referees there are no football matches so you're vitally important."