Forest Green Rovers striker Matty Stevens has extended his contract with the club beyond the end of this season.

Stevens, 23, is Rovers' top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions this season for the League Two leaders.

He joined the Gloucestershire club in 2019 from Peterborough United and spent time on loan at Stevenage last year.

Since the arrival of Rob Edwards as manager he has featured in all but one league match this season.

Forest Green are on a 10-match unbeaten run in the league and Stevens' prolific partnership up front with Jamille Matt - who has scored another 16 goals - has seen them nicknamed the 'Matt Attack'.

"This is the place I want to be. There's been some interest from other clubs, but I want to stay here. I enjoy being here and I want to get promoted," Stevens said.

"For the last two years I've been here, I haven't had that sort of trust before. Rob gave me the opportunity, he's stuck to his word and hopefully, I am repaying him."