Charlton Athletic: Club receives £3,000 fine for failing to control players
Last updated on .From the section Charlton
Charlton have been fined £3,000 by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in their League One match against Crewe.
The Addicks were denied a 95th-minute equaliser when Elliot Lee's deflected goal was ruled out for offside.
Players then protested to referee Robert Lewis and his officials.
Crewe held on to win the game 2-1 on 12 January, a third-straight loss for Charlton who are 15th in League One.