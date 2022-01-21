Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Charlton players protested to referee Robert Lewis after their goal was ruled out for offside

Charlton have been fined £3,000 by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in their League One match against Crewe.

The Addicks were denied a 95th-minute equaliser when Elliot Lee's deflected goal was ruled out for offside.

Players then protested to referee Robert Lewis and his officials.

Crewe held on to win the game 2-1 on 12 January, a third-straight loss for Charlton who are 15th in League One.