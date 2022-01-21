Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kyle Lafferty has joined Kilmarnock for the rest of the season eight months after leaving Rugby Park.

The Northern Ireland striker, 34, scored 13 goals in 13 games for Killie in the second half of last season.

Following their relegation to the Scottish Championship, Lafferty left to join Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus but terminated his contract last month.

"I have unfinished business here," he told Killie's website before the Scottish Cup tie with Dundee United.

"The last time I played here we were relegated, which was a low point in my career so to get the opportunity to fix that and get Killie promoted back to the Premiership is something I'm excited about."

Kilmarnock are third in the Championship, four points behind leaders Arbroath and with a game in hand, and manager Derek McInnes commented: "We were looking for added goal threat and Kyle has been here before and done well."