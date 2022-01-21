Lindelof was playing for Manchester United at Brentford when his home was burgled

The wife of Manchester United's Victor Lindelof said her family were the subject of a "traumatic and scary" break-in while the defender played against Brentford on Wednesday.

Maja Lindelof posted news of the attack on Instagram, saying she locked herself in a room with the couple's children.

She has now returned to Sweden.

"We are OK under the circumstances but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both me and my little kids," Maja Lindelof posted.

"I was at home with both the kids but we managed to hide and lock ourselves in a room before they entered our house.

"We are now in Sweden and are spending some time with our families."

United have confirmed the break-in happened and in a statement said: "His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken. This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support.

"We encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the police."

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was injured when he tried to fight off a gang of intruders during a break-in over the Christmas period.

Lindelof out and Sancho a doubt

Interim-manager Ralf Rangnick said Lindelof will not be involved for United against West Ham on Saturday in order to be with his family.

"Victor said to me that he right now needs to stay at home," said Rangnick. "He doesn't want to leave his wife and his family on their own, which I can fully understand being a father of two children myself.

"We agreed that he will not be training today and also not be on duty tomorrow for the game."

Winger Jadon Sancho may also miss the West Ham fixture having been given compassionate leave following the death of someone "very close to him all his life", Rangnick has said.

"He didn't train yesterday because he still asked us to be able not to train since he attended that funeral on Wednesday," Rangnick added.

"It still affected him quite a lot. He will be expected back to training this afternoon at three o'clock, but right now it's not sure if he will be available for the game tomorrow."