Jonathan Mitchell played 42 games for Northampton Town last season during a loan spell from Derby

Doncaster Rovers have signed goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell on an 18-month contract.

The 27-year-old spent the first half of the season with League Two club Hartlepool, making eight appearances.

Mitchell began his career as a youth player at Newcastle before making his senior debut for Derby in 2016.

He will provide cover for current first-choice Louis Jones at Doncaster, who are bottom of League One and away to MK Dons on Saturday.

Mitchell joined Hartlepool last summer on a short-term deal, which expired earlier this month.

