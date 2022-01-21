Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Patrick Roberts played for Middlesbrough and Derby on loan last season

Sunderland have signed Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on an initial six-month deal.

The Black Cats have the option to extend the 24-year-old's contract at the end of the season.

Roberts will be available to make his Sunderland debut against Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

"I can't wait to get going," he said. "I just want to do well for the people that support me and get Sunderland back to where they belong."

Roberts has made senior appearances and has previously spent time on loan with Celtic, Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Troyes.

