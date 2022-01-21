Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers have held talks with the Scottish FA after the club complained about referee Kevin Clancy's handling of Tuesday's draw at Aberdeen.

Ibrox winger Ryan Kent was sent off for two yellow cards as the Scottish Premiership match ended 1-1.

Rangers wrote to the SFA with eight points of concern, including allegations of inconsistencies.

An incident between Rangers left-back Borna Barisic and Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes was also highlighted.

It appeared an elbow was used but no action was taken against Hayes.

Reigning champions Rangers, whose Premiership lead has been cut to four points by Celtic, have also asked the SFA for details on how refereeing performance is assessed on an ongoing basis.

During the talks, the Ibrox club made it clear that the introduction of video assisted refereeing (VAR) should be looked at as a priority.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was also upset by referee Clancy not awarding a penalty to the Dons in the run-up to Rangers' opener.

Glass felt goalkeeper Allan McGregor should have been penalised for a coming together with Ryan Hedges moments before Ianis Hagi scored. A penalty was awarded against Alfredo Morelos, from which Lewis Ferguson equalised.

The SFA has been approached for comment.