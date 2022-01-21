Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Max Clark made 10 appearances in League One for Fleetwood this season

Rochdale have signed defender Max Clark on a deal until the end of the season.

Clark, 26, spent the first half of the campaign at Fleetwood Town, before leaving by mutual consent in January, after making 15 appearances in all competitions.

He began his career at hometown club Hull City and spent time on loan at Cambridge United, before joining Dutch club SBV Vitesse in the 2018.

"I'm absolutely delighted. It was quick, short and sharp," Clark said.

"As soon as I spoke with Robbie [Stockdale] I just wanted to get it done as soon as I could."

