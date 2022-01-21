Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Juan Castillo made five appearances during his loan spell at Birmingham

Charlton Athletic have signed Chelsea defender Juan Castillo on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Birmingham.

Dutchman Castillo moved to Chelsea in 2019 and has since had loan spells at Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and Den Haag.

"Once I heard that Charlton were interested, I looked at games on YouTube and the first thing that stood out was the fans and the atmosphere," he told the Addicks website.

"I'm a creative player, I like to get up and down the left side and I bring energy.

"I hope that I can develop here and have a successful time. I can't wait to get started and show what I can do."

