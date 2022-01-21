Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kerr scored five goals in Australia's 18-0 win over Indonesia

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr has broken Australia's all-time goalscoring record, as she scored five times in Australia's 18-0 win over Indonesia in the Women's Asian Cup.

Kerr went into the game on 49 goals, needing just one to equal Tim Cahill's all-time record of 50.

The 28-year-old needed just nine minutes to score her first, then took the record outright two minutes later.

"I want to have a legacy," she told the Matildas website after the game.

"I want this team to leave a legacy. We want this to be the time in where the Matildas and me as a player changed the way football is seen and the way women's football is seen."

Kerr, who moved on to 54 goals for Australia, broke the record in her 105th appearance.

She is the all-time leading goalscorer in the Women's Soccer League, the only female footballer to have won the golden boot in three different leagues and was the first Australian to score a hat-trick at a World Cup.

The forward also leads the race for the golden boot in the Women's Super League with nine goals in nine appearances for Chelsea this season.

Former Everton midfielder Cahill congratulated Kerr on Twitter, calling her a "global inspiration".