Ivory Coast are two-time winners of the Africa Cup of Nations

England will play Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley on 29 March.

Ivory Coast are ranked 56th in the world and are through to the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations having knocked out holders Algeria on Thursday.

Their squad boasts the likes of Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, Ajax's Sebastien Haller and Fulham's Jean Michal Seri.

England are already hosting Switzerland on 26 March.

This will be the first time England have played Ivory Coast at a senior level and the first time Gareth Southgate's side have faced non-European opposition since November 2018.

After the two March friendlies, England will play four Nations League games in June, with trips to Hungary and German, followed by a repeat of the Euro 2020 final at home to Italy and the return game with the Hungarians.

They have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar which starts in November.