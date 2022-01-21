Last updated on .From the section Barnet

Meadow Lane has been Notts County's home since 1910

Barnet's National League game at Notts County on Friday has been postponed following several positive Covid-19 cases amongst the away team.

Barnet issued a statement to say that the National League "have postponed this evening's fixture at Notts County on medical advice following a number of positive Covid-19 cases in our camp."

A new date for the game will be confirmed in due course.

Notts are fifth in the National League, while Barnet are 15th.