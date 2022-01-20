Following Jorge Jesus' exit as head coach, Benfica now want Jota to return to them from Celtic this summer and are optimistic of persuading the 22-year-old winger to extend his stay despite the Glasgow club having a £6m option to buy at the end of his season-long loan. (Daily Record) external-link

Paris Saint-Germain now appear keen on keeping Xavi Simons, the 18-year-old midfielder linked with Rangers, and his representatives want a January loan move or guaranteed game time as he enters the final six months of his contract. Meanwhile, Leeds United are the latest club considering an offer for Rangers-linked Andreas Skov Olsen, but the 22-year-old Danish winger's preference is a loan move to Club Bruges from Bologna. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian want Demetri Mitchell, the full-back or wide midfielder who had a loan spell with Heart of Midlothian from Manchester United, and are prepared to offer the 25-year-old a two-and-a-half year contract as he enters the final months of his current deal with Blackpool. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin believes that Jamie McGrath has been "badly advised" after the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder sat out the midweek win over Dundee United after saying he was not mentally ready to play amid interest from English clubs. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake has insisted that the Scottish Premiership club could not stand in the way of Jason Cummings' life-changing move to Central Coast Mariners, with the 26-year-old striker preparing to leave for Australia on Saturday. (The Courier) external-link

Dundee United expect striker Max Biamou, who has yet to play a home game, to leave during January after the arrival of Tony Watt from Motherwell, while midfielder Flo Hoti is poised to join Dunfermline Athletic on loan and forward Logan Chalmers is another player for whom they are seeking suitors. (The Courier)

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty is poised to rejoin Kilmarnock on Friday after leaving Anorthosis Famagusta with the Championship promotion hopefuls having already secured 20-year-old midfielder Dylan Tait on loan from Hibernian. (The Herald) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have been linked with a move for English striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram, the 23-year-old having been a free agent since being released by Derby County in the summer. (Press & Journal) external-link

SPFL clubs will be allowed just six loans in or out by 2024 after Fifa announced a shake-up of the temporary transfer system to prevent clubs hoarding players. There have been 40 incoming loans in the Premiership this season, with Rangers currently having 10 players out on loan and Celtic eight. (Daily Record) external-link