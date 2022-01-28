Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1StokeStoke City1

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City: Jacob Brown strike earns Potters draw

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments29

Stoke sub Jacob Brown came off the bench to earn a point at Huddersfield
Stoke City substitute Jacob Brown blasted a superb second-half equaliser to earn Michael O'Neill's faltering Championship play-off contenders a point at sixth-placed Huddersfield.

It looked like the Potters' luck was out when Josh Koroma's hugely deflected goal put the Terriers ahead just six minutes after he could have been sent off for a totally unpunished knee-high challenge which connected with on-loan Stoke defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Stoke then had two strong penalty claims turned down before they finally drew level when Brown shot home from 18 yards, after on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Jaden Philogene-Bidace had been denied by the post.

That was enough to lift Stoke a place to 10th before the rest of the weekend Championship fixtures.

In the end it was a fair result from a game which began slowly, with the hosts in the ascendancy, but ended with Stoke on top, regenerated by the half-time arrival of Wales midfield dynamo Joe Allen and supplemented by the introduction of fit-again Nick Powell and Scotland international Brown.

It could also have ended so differently had referee Gavin Ward viewed two key moments in a different light as, in the space of less than 10 first-half minutes, Stoke suffered three horrendous moments of fortune.

Josh Koroma's opening goal came just six minutes after he could have been sent off
First, on 21 minutes, Harwood-Bellis - on loan from Manchester City - got caught on the knee by a shocking studs-first challenge from clumsy home striker Koroma.

Then just six minutes later, Koroma opened the scoring with a right-foot shot that took a big deflection to loop over Potters keeper Jack Bonham.

And almost straight after the goal, Stoke were denied a chance to equalise when they had what looked a stonewall penalty claim turned down after Tyrese Campbell went down in the area under a challenge from home defender Tom Lees.

But, despite having lost six of their previous nine league games, O'Neill's Potters showed what they are made of and fought back well, especially after being turned down with another shout for a spot-kick.

They finally got their breakthrough when Philogene-Bidace pounced to intercept a loose pass before blasting a right-foot shot against the left post, which rebounded across the box to Campbell.

But Ben Wilmot calmly picked up the loose ball, squared to his left and Brown let fly with a superb right-foot strike which flew into the net and beat the keeper all ends up.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21NichollsBooked at 79mins
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 3Toffolo
  • 16Thomas
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'BrienBooked at 83mins
  • 10KoromaSubstituted forHolmesat 73'minutes
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forHighat 79'minutes
  • 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 14Ruffels
  • 15High
  • 19Holmes
  • 23Sarr
  • 37Russell
  • 42Bilokapic

Stoke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bonham
  • 16WilmotBooked at 44mins
  • 19Jagielka
  • 24Harwood-Bellis
  • 14Tymon
  • 42Baker
  • 15ThompsonBooked at 5minsSubstituted forAllenat 45'minutes
  • 10CampbellBooked at 79mins
  • 8VrancicSubstituted forPowellat 59'minutes
  • 47Philogene-Bidace
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forBrownat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 4Allen
  • 7Clucas
  • 18Brown
  • 25Powell
  • 29Fielding
  • 32Wright-Phillips
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
16,342

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Stoke City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Stoke City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Joe Allen.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott High (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harry Toffolo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.

  11. Post update

    Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  13. Post update

    Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josh Tymon (Stoke City).

  16. Post update

    Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).

  19. Booking

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Lewis Baker (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by InnerWisdom, today at 22:29

    Probably a fair result, so well done Stoke. However, but for being unable to hold on to leads in many games this season, Huddersfield could have been challenging for an automatic promotion spot. As it is, a play-off spot will still be tough. But Huddersfield to date are performing much better than most fans could have hoped...

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 22:27

    Gavin ward,I remember him starting out in league 2,he had such a bad game one day at our place,he blew for full time and ran off down the tunnel,nothing he has done since has surprises me

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 22:25

    No wonder people are up in arms about a tackle, it's a non contact sport after all

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 22:24

    Allen, Brown and Powell made all the difference.
    Should have won , would have won but for the worst display of refereeing seen for many a year. He should not officiate another league game this season ......if ever again !

  • Comment posted by seenitall, today at 22:20

    The referee had an absolute shocker tonight, he could of cost Stoke a point in the end.

    He must have been no more than 10 yards away from that horrible challenge on Harwood-Bellis, if it was the other way round he would of given the red.

    • Reply posted by Twoputtpete, today at 22:22

      Twoputtpete replied:
      How do u know that ?

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 22:20

    Stoke did well to get a point v 12 men..

  • Comment posted by playing the left way, today at 22:20

    Shockingly bad referee performance. Must say that Nick Powell was a class apart when he came on

  • Comment posted by bexleylion, today at 22:20

    I just put this question out there, how do you make better referees? You expect a match in the Championship to command one of the top say 25 referees in the country? Sadly I think there are only around five referees who perform "reasonably" well, consistently.

  • Comment posted by fillinthecorner, today at 22:19

    Good grief i thought the prem refs were bad favouring liverpool and manutd but this one took the urine and gave homer refs a free shot this weekend

  • Comment posted by JR68, today at 22:18

    How can a referee be that bad? He was looking right at the challenge and claimed he didn't see it?

    Scandalously awful. Dubiously bad.

  • Comment posted by Susan, today at 22:17

    Well done Wayne Rooney for loyalty x

    • Reply posted by fillinthecorner, today at 22:20

      fillinthecorner replied:
      are you lost love, you seem to have found yourself on a stoke/huddersfield hys

  • Comment posted by Twoputtpete, today at 22:14

    Yet again we throw points away by trying to defend after first scoring, inviting the opps to attack us leading to panics in our defence, then we give away silly fouls/corners and eventually a goal then we end up hanging on for a point when the game was there for the taking. Come on CC. Get a grip.

    • Reply posted by nigel hall, today at 22:19

      nigel hall replied:
      without the refs help mate you would have got stuffed by a far better team. that ref needs a 3 match ban, a disgrace

  • Comment posted by OldGit, today at 22:12

    Premier league fans moan about VAR but tonight proves why the game needs it if refs are going to be that bad. With VAR that game is Hudds down to ten men with 65 mins to play and one nil down at half time. The tragedy for the EFL is that refs are pretty much like that every week.

  • Comment posted by G stoke, today at 22:12

    The ref should of rang his other half before kick off instead of thinking about it on the pitch he's on tv they know where he is and what he is doing and what a mess he made of it

  • Comment posted by Moustachio, today at 22:11

    How many points have we dropped from winning positions this season? We must have the worst record in the league. So dissappointing.

  • Comment posted by Red Fred, today at 22:11

    The standard of officiating in The Championship is awful. Gavin Ward is just one of many referees in our league who don’t have a clue. Having said that , well done to Stoke for taking a point. Forest will take Terriers place in top 6 when we beat Cardiff on Sunday.!

  • Comment posted by thelastofthefew, today at 22:10

    bOO.....NO5

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 22:09

    Stoke robbed by the ref

  • Comment posted by gidders, today at 22:05

    When I watch games like this I think what's the point of having a ref, football will lose all relevance in my life.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham27176473254857
2Blackburn28157645301552
3Bournemouth27147643241949
4QPR2714674031948
5West Brom28129734221245
6Huddersfield2912983834445
7Nottm Forest2812793829943
8Middlesbrough2712693126542
9Coventry2611783530540
10Stoke28116113330339
11Luton2610883832638
12Sheff Utd2510693332136
13Preston279993133-236
14Blackpool27106112832-436
15Millwall268992729-233
16Bristol City2896133649-1333
17Swansea258892832-432
18Birmingham2888123042-1232
19Hull2785142331-829
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2784153351-1822
22Peterborough2655162353-3020
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2628161741-2414
View full Championship table

