Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Stoke City 1.
Stoke City substitute Jacob Brown blasted a superb second-half equaliser to earn Michael O'Neill's faltering Championship play-off contenders a point at sixth-placed Huddersfield.
It looked like the Potters' luck was out when Josh Koroma's hugely deflected goal put the Terriers ahead just six minutes after he could have been sent off for a totally unpunished knee-high challenge which connected with on-loan Stoke defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Stoke then had two strong penalty claims turned down before they finally drew level when Brown shot home from 18 yards, after on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Jaden Philogene-Bidace had been denied by the post.
That was enough to lift Stoke a place to 10th before the rest of the weekend Championship fixtures.
In the end it was a fair result from a game which began slowly, with the hosts in the ascendancy, but ended with Stoke on top, regenerated by the half-time arrival of Wales midfield dynamo Joe Allen and supplemented by the introduction of fit-again Nick Powell and Scotland international Brown.
It could also have ended so differently had referee Gavin Ward viewed two key moments in a different light as, in the space of less than 10 first-half minutes, Stoke suffered three horrendous moments of fortune.
First, on 21 minutes, Harwood-Bellis - on loan from Manchester City - got caught on the knee by a shocking studs-first challenge from clumsy home striker Koroma.
Then just six minutes later, Koroma opened the scoring with a right-foot shot that took a big deflection to loop over Potters keeper Jack Bonham.
And almost straight after the goal, Stoke were denied a chance to equalise when they had what looked a stonewall penalty claim turned down after Tyrese Campbell went down in the area under a challenge from home defender Tom Lees.
But, despite having lost six of their previous nine league games, O'Neill's Potters showed what they are made of and fought back well, especially after being turned down with another shout for a spot-kick.
They finally got their breakthrough when Philogene-Bidace pounced to intercept a loose pass before blasting a right-foot shot against the left post, which rebounded across the box to Campbell.
But Ben Wilmot calmly picked up the loose ball, squared to his left and Brown let fly with a superb right-foot strike which flew into the net and beat the keeper all ends up.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 21NichollsBooked at 79mins
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 3Toffolo
- 16Thomas
- 6Hogg
- 8O'BrienBooked at 83mins
- 10KoromaSubstituted forHolmesat 73'minutes
- 24SinaniSubstituted forHighat 79'minutes
- 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 14Ruffels
- 15High
- 19Holmes
- 23Sarr
- 37Russell
- 42Bilokapic
Stoke
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bonham
- 16WilmotBooked at 44mins
- 19Jagielka
- 24Harwood-Bellis
- 14Tymon
- 42Baker
- 15ThompsonBooked at 5minsSubstituted forAllenat 45'minutes
- 10CampbellBooked at 79mins
- 8VrancicSubstituted forPowellat 59'minutes
- 47Philogene-Bidace
- 9FletcherSubstituted forBrownat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 4Allen
- 7Clucas
- 18Brown
- 25Powell
- 29Fielding
- 32Wright-Phillips
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 16,342
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Stoke City 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Joe Allen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott High (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harry Toffolo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
Post update
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Foul by Josh Tymon (Stoke City).
Post update
Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).
Booking
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lewis Baker (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Should have won , would have won but for the worst display of refereeing seen for many a year. He should not officiate another league game this season ......if ever again !
He must have been no more than 10 yards away from that horrible challenge on Harwood-Bellis, if it was the other way round he would of given the red.
Scandalously awful. Dubiously bad.