Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1StokeStoke City0

Huddersfield Town v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 16Thomas
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'Brien
  • 3Toffolo
  • 24Sinani
  • 25Ward
  • 10Koroma

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 14Ruffels
  • 15High
  • 19Holmes
  • 23Sarr
  • 37Russell
  • 42Bilokapic

Stoke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bonham
  • 16Wilmot
  • 19Jagielka
  • 24Harwood-Bellis
  • 14Tymon
  • 42Baker
  • 15ThompsonBooked at 5mins
  • 10Campbell
  • 8Vrancic
  • 47Philogene-Bidace
  • 9Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 4Allen
  • 7Clucas
  • 18Brown
  • 25Powell
  • 29Fielding
  • 32Wright-Phillips
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Stoke City 0. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Josh Tymon.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town).

  5. Post update

    Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mario Vrancic (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town).

  10. Post update

    Mario Vrancic (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke City).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Koroma.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Toffolo with a headed pass.

  17. Booking

    Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Thompson (Stoke City).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Koroma with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham27176473254857
2Blackburn28157645301552
3Bournemouth27147643241949
4QPR2714674031948
5West Brom28129734221245
6Huddersfield2912983733445
7Nottm Forest2812793829943
8Middlesbrough2712693126542
9Coventry2611783530540
10Stoke28116113229339
11Luton2610883832638
12Sheff Utd2510693332136
13Preston279993133-236
14Blackpool27106112832-436
15Millwall268992729-233
16Bristol City2896133649-1333
17Swansea258892832-432
18Birmingham2888123042-1232
19Hull2785142331-829
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2784153351-1822
22Peterborough2655162353-3020
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2628161741-2414
View full Championship table

