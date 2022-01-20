Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Elche Formation 4-4-2 25 Werner 14 Palacios Zapata 26 Donald 4 González 22 Mojica 17 Ferrández Pomares 8 Gutiérrez Parejo 2 Gumbau 16 Chaves de la Torre 12 Pérez 7 Carrillo 25 Werner

14 Palacios Zapata

26 Donald Substituted for Verdú at 87' minutes

4 González

22 Mojica

17 Ferrández Pomares Substituted for Morente Oliva at 66' minutes

8 Gutiérrez Parejo

2 Gumbau

16 Chaves de la Torre

12 Pérez Substituted for Milla at 79' minutes Booked at 120mins

7 Carrillo Substituted for Friaza at 95' minutes Substitutes 5 Verdú

10 Milla

11 Morente Oliva

13 Badia

27 Marco

28 Andreu

29 Bri

30 Bono

31 de Palmas

34 Friaza Real Madrid Formation 4-3-3 13 Lunin 17 Vázquez 6 Nacho 4 Alaba 12 Marcelo 15 Valverde 25 Camavinga 8 Kroos 21 Rodrygo 16 Jovic 20 Vinícius Júnior 13 Lunin

17 Vázquez

6 Nacho

4 Alaba Booked at 94mins

12 Marcelo Booked at 102mins

15 Valverde Substituted for Modric at 72' minutes

25 Camavinga Substituted for Casemiro at 72' minutes Booked at 87mins

8 Kroos Booked at 78mins Substituted for Ceballos at 90' minutes

21 Rodrygo Substituted for E Hazard at 90' minutes

16 Jovic Substituted for Isco at 79' minutes

20 Vinícius Júnior Substituted for Mendy at 118' minutes Substitutes 7 E Hazard

10 Modric

14 Casemiro

18 Bale

19 Ceballos

22 Isco

23 Mendy

34 Gila

40 Fuidias

45 Piñeiro Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez Attendance: 23,528 Match Stats Live Text Post update 射门打偏。 球员罗德里戈 席尔瓦 德 戈斯 (皇家马德里)方式地点toto助攻跟随. Post update 射门被门将没收。古伊多·马塞洛 卡里略 (艾尔切) 被扑救. 约翰·安德烈斯 莫西卡·帕拉西奥助攻. Post update 罗德里戈 席尔瓦 德 戈斯 (皇家马德里). Post update 菲德尔 德·拉·拖雷 (艾尔切)在赢得直接任意球. Post update 维尼修斯何塞 派尚奥利维拉儒尼奥尔 (皇家马德里)在赢得直接任意球. Post update 何塞·安东尼奥 费尔南德斯·波马雷斯 (艾尔切). Post update 托尼 克罗斯 (皇家马德里)在赢得直接任意球. Post update 赫利贝尔顿 赞帕塔 (艾尔切). Post update 射门被门将没收。托尼 克罗斯 (皇家马德里) 被扑救. 卢卡斯 巴斯克斯·伊格雷西亚斯助攻. Post update 射门打偏。 球员古伊多·马塞洛 卡里略 (艾尔切)方式地点toto助攻. 赫拉德 贡巴乌·加里加助攻跟随. Post update 角球， 艾尔切. 伊格纳西奥 费尔南德斯将球碰出底线. Post update 射门被封堵。古伊多·马塞洛 卡里略 (艾尔切) 被封堵. 约翰·安德烈斯 莫西卡·帕拉西奥助攻. Post update 爱德华多 卡马维尼亚 (皇家马德里). Post update 古伊多·马塞洛 卡里略 (艾尔切)在赢得直接任意球. Post update 维尼修斯何塞 派尚奥利维拉儒尼奥尔 (皇家马德里)在赢得直接任意球. Post update Raúl Guti (艾尔切). Post update 射门打偏。 球员爱德华多 卡马维尼亚 (皇家马德里)方式地点toto助攻. 托尼 克罗斯助攻跟随. Post update 古伊多·马塞洛 卡里略 (艾尔切) 在射门击中门框，助攻. 何塞·安东尼奥 费尔南德斯·波马雷斯助攻接下来. Post update 皇家马德里越位。马塞洛 维埃拉·达·席尔瓦·儒尼奥尔尝试直塞，但卢卡 约维奇处于越位位置. Post update 角球， 皇家马德里. 迭戈 冈萨雷斯·波兰科将球碰出底线. Page 1 of 2 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Eden Hazard came off the bench for extra time

Real Madrid survived a scare to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, beating Elche after extra time at Estadio Martinez Valero.

Substitute Eden Hazard scored the winner five minutes from time.

After a tight game in normal time, the hosts took a shock lead when Gonzalo Verdu fired in from the edge of the area after his free-kick hit the wall.

Isco levelled on 108 minutes, before Pere Milla was sent off in stoppage time.

The visitors created chances but couldn't find a way through in normal time, and brought on both Luka Modric and Casemiro with 20 minutes remaining.

Hazard was introduced for extra time, but Madrid were forced to respond after Verdu's strike just before the break.

Parity was restored when Isco cleverly flicked Dani Ceballos' shot after Casemiro's byeline cross.

With penalties looming, Hazard latched on to David Alaba's pass to round Axel Werner and send Carlo Ancelotti's side through to the last eight.