Line-ups
Elche
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Werner
- 14Palacios Zapata
- 26DonaldSubstituted forVerdúat 87'minutes
- 4González
- 22Mojica
- 17Ferrández PomaresSubstituted forMorente Olivaat 66'minutes
- 8Gutiérrez Parejo
- 2Gumbau
- 16Chaves de la Torre
- 12PérezSubstituted forMillaat 79'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 7CarrilloSubstituted forFriazaat 95'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Verdú
- 10Milla
- 11Morente Oliva
- 13Badia
- 27Marco
- 28Andreu
- 29Bri
- 30Bono
- 31de Palmas
- 34Friaza
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 17Vázquez
- 6Nacho
- 4AlabaBooked at 94mins
- 12MarceloBooked at 102mins
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forModricat 72'minutes
- 25CamavingaSubstituted forCasemiroat 72'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 8KroosBooked at 78minsSubstituted forCeballosat 90'minutes
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forE Hazardat 90'minutes
- 16JovicSubstituted forIscoat 79'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forMendyat 118'minutes
Substitutes
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 18Bale
- 19Ceballos
- 22Isco
- 23Mendy
- 34Gila
- 40Fuidias
- 45Piñeiro
- Referee:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
- Attendance:
- 23,528
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away15
Real Madrid survived a scare to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, beating Elche after extra time at Estadio Martinez Valero.
Substitute Eden Hazard scored the winner five minutes from time.
After a tight game in normal time, the hosts took a shock lead when Gonzalo Verdu fired in from the edge of the area after his free-kick hit the wall.
Isco levelled on 108 minutes, before Pere Milla was sent off in stoppage time.
The visitors created chances but couldn't find a way through in normal time, and brought on both Luka Modric and Casemiro with 20 minutes remaining.
Hazard was introduced for extra time, but Madrid were forced to respond after Verdu's strike just before the break.
Parity was restored when Isco cleverly flicked Dani Ceballos' shot after Casemiro's byeline cross.
With penalties looming, Hazard latched on to David Alaba's pass to round Axel Werner and send Carlo Ancelotti's side through to the last eight.