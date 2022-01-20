Glenn Morris: Crawley Town agree new deal with veteran goalkeeper
Last updated on .From the section Crawley
Veteran Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris has agreed a new one-year deal to take him beyond his 39th birthday.
Morris, who has been ever-present in League Two this season, has signed for another year with the Reds holding the option of a further extension.
The former Leyton Orient keeper has made 239 appearances since he moved to Crawley as player-coach in 2016.
"I couldn't wait to get on board for another year," said Morris, who turned 38 in December.
"I've got to be honest, I thought I was coming to the end before I joined here. It's been the best decision of my life so far."
Morris also played for Southend, Aldershot and Gillingham after spending nine years with Orient.