Jon Dadi Bodvarsson: Bolton Wanderers sign Millwall striker on free transfer
Bolton Wanderers have signed Millwall striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson on a free transfer.
The 29-year-old Iceland international has signed an 18-month deal with the League One side.
The former Wolves and Reading player could make his debut for Wanderers at Shrewsbury on Saturday.
"He brings a lot of experience, a lot of good qualities to this team and we're excited to have him," Bolton boss Ian Evatt told the club website.
