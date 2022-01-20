Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Hayden Hackney has made 20 appearances for Scunthorpe this season

Scunthorpe midfielder Hayden Hackney has been banned for six matches for spitting at an opponent.

The 19-year-old Middlesbrough loanee accepted the charge, which occurred in the 15th minute of their game at Exeter City on Saturday.

The incident was not seen by the match officials but was caught on video.

Keith Hill's side, who host Newport County at the weekend, are 23rd in League Two, three points adrift of safety.