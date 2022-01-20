Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Craig Clay scored once in 19 games this season for Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay is likely to miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful surgery on his knee.

The club said the 29-year-old, who has 19 appearances and one goal for Orient this season, had been playing with a "long-standing" ligament problem.

Manager Kenny Jackett said it looked like Clay would miss the rest of the season and would be a "big miss."

The O's sit 13th in League Two.