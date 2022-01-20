Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Tony Watt (right) made his Dundee United debut as a second-half substitute in Tuesday's defeat to St Mirren

New Dundee United striker Tony Watt says his move to Tannadice from Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell was "not financially driven".

The league's top scorer initially signed a pre-contract to join the Tayside club in the summer, but moved this week after a fee was agreed.

The 28-year-old insists that if money was the motivating factor, he would be plying his trade elsewhere.

"I joined this club for sporting reasons," Watt said.

"People think it's financially driven. If it was I'd be in England, Dubai or wherever else offered me. I had an offer in the summer to go to Dubai.

"I had someone phone me about going to the top division in Turkey in the first week in January, but I had my heart set on this.

"My missus just got an amazing job and my family is settled. Why should I be living in a hotel or away from my family for four, five, six days a week? I'm not interested in that."

'I don't care about people's reactions'

Former Celtic forward Watt made his debut for United - his 13th club in 12 years - off the bench in Tuesday's league defeat to St Mirren.

Having joined in the form of his life, with 10 goals in all competitions already a personal record in a single season, his decision to leave Lanarkshire after a settled two-year spell was questioned by some.

"I don't care about people's reactions," Watt added. "Motherwell were good for Tony Watt - but Tony Watt was good for Motherwell.

"They're fourth in the league. People have been sending me stats saying if you take my goals away they'd be further down - that's fact.

"I'm thankful for what they gave me, an amazing two years and a chance when some people wouldn't, but I've moved on now. It's time for Dundee United."

Watt, whose sale cap came in a 2016 friendly against the Czech Republic, has been touted for a Scotland recall but for now he is prioritising club football as United aim to regain form.

Tuesday's defeat to St Mirren consigned Thomas Courts' men - who sit seventh in the league - to a sixth defeat on the bounce.

"Club football comes first," said Watt. "If you do well for your club, you'll get recognition on the back of that. I need to come here and score goals and repay people that have put faith in me.

"This is a massive club with a lot of potential. For the three-and-a-half years I'm here, there's a good route to go and be successful."