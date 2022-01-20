Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Adama Traore scored his first goal in 22 appearances for Wolves this season when they beat Southampton on 15 January

Wolverhampton Wanderers have rejected a £15m bid from Tottenham for winger Adama Traore.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is keen on the 25-year-old Spain international, who has 18 months left on his contract at Molineux.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage knows he must sell before he buys new players this month.

Wolves signed Traore from Middlesbrough for £18m in August 2018.

Conte believes he can use Traore in a wing-back role, similar to how he worked with forward Victor Moses during his time at Chelsea.