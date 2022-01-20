Alan Forrest sees his future away from Livingston but manager David Martindale, right, is reluctant to lose him to a relegation rival

Livingston manager David Martindale has told St Johnstone they will have to pay a "premium" to sign Alan Forrest this month after revealing the Perth club have had two bids rejected.

The 25-year-old's contract is up in the summer and Martindale does not expect him to stay beyond this season.

St Johnstone, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, want Forrest for their survival battle but have not met Livingston's valuation.

"It is a tough one," said Martindale.

"Alan has been pretty honest and fair with me and told me he thinks his future is away from Livingston. I made him a contract offer and he is probably not going to sign that.

"I have told St Johnstone that I don't want to lose Alan and I will be honest, do I want to strengthen one of my rivals? Not really.

"So I have made it clear to St Johnstone that, if they want to take Alan Forrest, it needs to be for a premium to make it worthwhile for Livingston.

"We are probably in the ball park of 30 to 35 per cent difference in the figure [valuation]. I told St Johnstone what I wanted, they have put two bids in now, I have knocked them both back."

Saints manager Callum Davidson, though, was playing down the link with Forrest despite admitting he wants reinforcement in all areas of the pitch.

"I don't particularly want to speak about players who are not mine," he said. "As far as I'm concerned, there's not a lot in it.

"I think, as soon as our chairman said he wanted to sign some players, we seem to have been linked with everybody, so at the moment there's not a lot there."

St Johnstone eye transformative cup win

Holders St Johnstone begin their Scottish Cup defence away to League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts on Saturday and Davidson believes the "huge" tie is a chance to turn their faltering season around.

The Perth men, cup double winners last season, are two points adrift at the foot of the Premiership having lost nine successive games in all competitions.

"It's a huge game," Davidson said. "We're holders and we want to put a really good performance. With where we are in the league, there's pressure on the game.

"Kelty have nothing to lose and are a really good team. We played them last year in the cup, so we know how difficult it's going to be.

"I'm viewing this game as so important to our season. We just want to win a game of football and build that confidence and momentum back into the team."